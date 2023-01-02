ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Three men arrested with 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of car

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office found 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of a BMW that was pulled over for a stolen license plate. FCSO deputies were initially responding to a BMW driving eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway using plates that were stolen out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver was able enter onto Interstate 95 southbound at a "high rate of speed," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-95, North of Palm Coast Parkway

A 29-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash when his SUV veered into the wood-line on I-95, a mile north of Palm Coast Parkway, Sunday morning. The crash took place at 8:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing a black, almost-new Ford Bronco, traveling north on I-95 at about 75 mph. It was in the left lane, but then veered across the center and right lane of traffic and continued into the woods, flipping several times and going deep into the brush.
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot

A bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot. Nicholas Fifer, 33, who is homeless, was riding the bicycle at about 10 p.m. Monday when he cut through the parking lot of the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
willmarradio.com

Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Action News Jax

FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
GRANDIN, FL
CBS New York

Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WESH

Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

