Three men arrested with 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of car
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office found 13 catalytic converters in the trunk of a BMW that was pulled over for a stolen license plate. FCSO deputies were initially responding to a BMW driving eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway using plates that were stolen out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver was able enter onto Interstate 95 southbound at a "high rate of speed," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Update: Suspect Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Virginia and North Carolina
A South Boston man that was wanted for vehicle thefts in Halifax County and Person County, North Carolina has been arrested. 27-year-old Alan Leon Brandon was taken into custody in Person County on Thursday afternoon. Brandon had been wanted since 9 pm on Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler in Halifax...
Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County EMS. Volusia first responders, along with Daytona Beach Fire and Rescue IAFF Local 1162 personnel, were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of Strickland Range Road and North Williamson Boulevard, according to the county’s Facebook post about the crash.
Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Deputies in West Flagler, Crashing and Running
BUNNELL - Hastings resident James Baggett was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly leading Flagler Sheriff's deputies on a lengthy chase, the FCSO says. The pursuit took place in the western area of the county, and resulted in damage to local farmland. The incident started during an attempt at a routine...
Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-95, North of Palm Coast Parkway
A 29-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash when his SUV veered into the wood-line on I-95, a mile north of Palm Coast Parkway, Sunday morning. The crash took place at 8:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing a black, almost-new Ford Bronco, traveling north on I-95 at about 75 mph. It was in the left lane, but then veered across the center and right lane of traffic and continued into the woods, flipping several times and going deep into the brush.
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl indicted by grand jury
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter were indicted for failing to report a child's disappearance to law enforcement; she had been missing since November, but her mother didn't report her missing until Dec. 15.
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
Human skeletal remains found north of Palatka, Putnam police report
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported human skeletal remains discovered by a resident in a wooded area of Cedar Creek Cutoff Rd. north of Palatka. At this time there is increased law enforcement presence. Putnam County police are asking residents to stay out of the area. There is currently...
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
Bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot
A bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot. Nicholas Fifer, 33, who is homeless, was riding the bicycle at about 10 p.m. Monday when he cut through the parking lot of the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
Dump truck overturns after colliding with car in Piscataway
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- A dump truck and a car were involved in a crash in Piscataway on Monday.It happened around 4 p.m. at Haines Avenue and New Durham Road.A dump truck could be seen overturned onto its side next to a silver sedan.Watch Chopper 2 over the sceneWhen the truck overturned, its contents crashed onto the other vehicle.The roof of the vehicle had to be cut off in order to extricate the driver.Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.The cause of the crash is unknown.
Deputies: 13-year-old girl missing in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has gone missing. According to deputies, the last time Miracle Hall, 13, was heard from was on Friday night. She was expected to be back at her home in Palm Coast on Sunday. Anyone who knows where...
Wildlife officials tend to manatee beached in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A manatee beached itself in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday. Volusia County Beach Safety said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Volusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team officials responded to tend to the manatee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A photo...
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
FHP: Crash in Clay County ends fatal
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 8 p.m. on New Years Eve, a 28-year-old man was killed after a collision on State Road 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The first vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, was traveling southbound on...
3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three construction workers are dead after falling about 70 feet when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Uptown Charlotte and Dilworth on Monday morning, MEDIC and Charlotte Fire said. Charlotte Fire said on social media just after 9 a.m. local time that it was responding...
St. Augustine police looking for man who attacked bouncer with broken bottle in New Years brawl
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine Police Department is looking for a suspect after a bouncer was seriously injured in a brawl at the White Lion on New Years Eve. STORY: Scott Stallings’ Masters invitation mistakenly sent to Georgia man with same name. According to detectives, the suspect...
