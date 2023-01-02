Read full article on original website
Three Observations From LSU's Citrus Bowl Victory Over Purdue
LSU capped off a remarkable 2022 season in style after destroying Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers handled business from start to finish, executing off offense while limiting the Boilermakers’ chances with defensive production. It was the cherry on top to a stellar season for this group....
Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams
College football's bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB's 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN's networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers.
Mattress Mack Bets Over $3 Million on TCU Vs. Georgia in National Championship
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is back at it with another wager on a Texas sports team preparing for a championship matchup. The Gallery Furniture founder made betting history in November when he took home $75 million following the Houston Astros’ World Series victory. Two months later, he is siding with another squad from the Lone Star State.
Distressed by Kentucky football’s ugly Music City Bowl loss to Iowa? Don’t be.
Kentucky football’s 21-0 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music Bowl should have no effect on the Wildcats’ 2023 season.
2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Preview, Top Players
2023 College Football Playoff National Championship preview, top players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs are headed to the ‘ship!. The 2023 College Football National Championship is just days away and these two SEC/Big 12 rivals meet again after not facing off...
Sean Clifford, CJ Stroud earn impressive PFF passing grades for efforts during bowl season
Sean Clifford and C.J. Stroud were on fire during their bowl games. Clifford led Penn State to a Rose Bowl win and Stroud had a solid showing during the Peach Bowl. Clifford ended his Penn State career with a 279 yard passing and 2 touchdown performance. Stroud did everything he could against Georgia with 384 yards passing and 4 scores.
B1G ups and downs: 1 takeaway from every Big Ten bowl game
Disappointing. But oh, so close to greatness. That’s the best way to describe the Big Ten’s roller-coaster 2022/23 bowl season, especially when it began with so much promise. From the outset, there was a chance at a historic showdown between Ohio State and Michigan for the national championship.
Penn State adds another chapter to storied bowl history
With the confetti tossed, the trophy hoisted, and the Nittany Lions back in Happy Valley, the book is now closed on the 2022 season, a year that few, if any fans or pundits thought would reach 11-wins and a New Years Six victory over a top ten opponent back in the preseason. The interest in seeing the Lions' final outing this season attracted over 10 million viewers to the primetime event, which places it as the most-watched non-playoff bowl game this year. This season marks four 11-win seasons for PSU over the past seven years. The last time a Penn State team put together four 11-win seasons was over the 14-year span from 1996 to 2009.
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
Colts' Rodney Thomas II Rushed to Hospital to See Damar Hamlin After Scary On-Field Collapse
Rodney Thomas II didn’t hesitate to rush to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be with his friend, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after a scary collapse on the field. The Indianapolis Colts rookie safety drove over 100 miles from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after he watched his friend suffer...
Former Jaguars Guard Uche Nwaneri Dies After Collapsing at Wife's Home
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu "Uche" Nwaneri died Dec. 30, 2022 after collapsing in his wife's home. He was 38. According to a report in the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri was at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when she found him unresponsive in a bedroom at about 1 a.m.
Fans Rip NCAA Committee's Proposal of 90-Team March Madness
Not in the case of college basketball apparently. The NCAA Division I Transformation Committee released a 22-page report Tuesday outlining several recommended changes to college athletics. But one recommendation stood out from the rest. The committee proposed allowing 25% of teams in sports with at least 200 sponsored schools to...
Rose Bowl posts all-time low ratings as College Football Playoff expansion looms
With big changes on the horizon, the Rose Bowl's ratings just hit their lowest mark ever. The 2023 Granddaddy of Them All between Penn State and Utah saw only 10.2 million viewers on ESPN this year, the network announced Wednesday. Per The Athletic, that number makes it the least-watched Rose Bowl on record, "beating" the 13.6 million mark held by 2016's Stanford-Iowa matchup.
