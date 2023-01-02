ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Centre Daily

Doc Rivers Happy Seeing Tyrese Maxey Play More Minutes vs. Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers liked what he saw out of Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. Since the young guard has returned from his 18-game absence due to a fractured foot, Maxey has appeared in three of four games, getting a rest night on New Year’s Eve against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. Commanders: Sack Time for Dallas D?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys head into Washington on Sunday with still plenty to play for. An NFC East division crown is still possible, albeit a longshot, but it begins with a win in our nation's capital in Week 18. The defense is largely responsible for the Cowboys' 12-4 record...
Centre Daily

76ers’ Montrezl Harrell Reflects After Strong Showing vs. Pacers

Without Joel Embiid in the lineup on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers started small with PJ Tucker at the center position. When the veteran forward came off the floor, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers rolled with Montrezl Harrell as he typically would. This season, Harrell’s play off the bench has...
Centre Daily

Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies

Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Centre Daily

Dak Prescott: Cowboys No. 1 Strength - Or Playoff Weakness?

One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ... Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."
