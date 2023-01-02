ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kmrskkok.com

Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach

Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report

Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

JLL closes sale of seven-property industrial sale in Twin Cities market

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for a seven-property industrial portfolio totaling 376,218 square feet in Roseville, Oakdale and Woodbury, Minnesota. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, Link Logistics, procured the buyer, Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners, and arranged the acquisition financing.
WOODBURY, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Minnesota Brick Convention

The Minnesota Brick Convention is coming to the Eagan Civic Arena, April 14-15! Almost everyone at some point has made something with LEGO®. Some of you might still recall wonderful childhood memories for yourself or maybe your kids. There is also a group of people that continue to collect...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Custom saunas stolen from Shakopee business' parking lot

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A family-owned business is asking the public to be on the lookout after someone stole two custom saunas from their parking lot this week. Surveillance photos from a nearby business show a silver truck hauling one of the sauna's out overnight Monday. The owners of Voyageur Custom Saunas say the driver came back a few hours later to take the other one.Voyageur Custom Saunas have helped people heat their lifestyle since 2017. The sauna business has boomed during the pandemic as more people sought outdoor activities."They can take it with them fishing, they can take it with them...
SHAKOPEE, MN
willmarradio.com

Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives

(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
CAMBRIDGE, MN

