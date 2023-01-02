ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

New York Post

Idaho students’ front door was left open on morning of murders: neighbor

A neighbor of the four slain University of Idaho students says the door of their home was wide open the morning of the murders, according to a new report. The unnamed neighbor in Moscow, Idaho told Fox News that the front door of the three-floor home wasn’t shut around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police believe Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed at the home in the early hours that day. Two other roommates, who lived on the first floor where the door was open, survived. Goncalves and Mogen were believed to be in the...
Rolling Stone

Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped

A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
KION News Channel 5/46

A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday. The post A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say appeared first on KION546.
buzzfeednews.com

The Idaho Murder Suspect Is Expected To Appear Before A Judge Today. Here Is Everything We Know So Far.

In the early hours of Friday, Dec. 30, police descended on a quiet, gated community in northeast Pennsylvania and arrested Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, for the killings of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. It was a shocking development in a case that had stymied police since Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found fatally stabbed in their rental home in the small college town of Moscow.
newsnationnow.com

Idaho suspect awaits extradition, family releases statement

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — The family of alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger released a statement Sunday, urging the public to accept his presumption of innocence and to let the legal process play out. “We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love...
US News and World Report

Doctoral Student Accused in Idaho College Slayings Agrees to Extradition

(Reuters) -The doctoral student accused in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will be transferred to Idaho to face murder charges there, after he agreed at a Tuesday court hearing in Pennsylvania not to fight extradition. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody last week in...
The Week

Police arrest University of Idaho stabbing suspect

Police arrested a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in November, The Associated Press reports. DNA reportedly played a major role in the eventual identification of Christopher Kohberger, the suspect, who attends Washington State University, a short nine-mile drive from Moscow, Idaho, where the quadruple homicide took place. The victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were good friends, and staying together in a rental home when they were murdered, likely while they were sleeping. The case had initially baffled authorities and shaken the small community of Moscow, which hadn't had a murder in the five years prior, NPR writes. Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, but "this is not the end of this investigation," Bill Thompson, the prosecutor for Idaho's Latah County, said.
