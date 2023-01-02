Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Related
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
Idaho student murders: Former officer claims he found glove at crime scene
A former Moscow police officer is claiming he found a glove at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered a month ago.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Idaho students’ front door was left open on morning of murders: neighbor
A neighbor of the four slain University of Idaho students says the door of their home was wide open the morning of the murders, according to a new report. The unnamed neighbor in Moscow, Idaho told Fox News that the front door of the three-floor home wasn’t shut around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police believe Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed at the home in the early hours that day. Two other roommates, who lived on the first floor where the door was open, survived. Goncalves and Mogen were believed to be in the...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
“There’s Someone Here” Chilling New Idaho Murder Details Released
After weeks of waiting for answers and further explanations surrounding the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, a newly released affidavit gives details into the investigation that has lead law enforcement to Bryan Kohberger. Just a week ago, the development of seeing an arrest shook the nation, many believing that Moscow,...
Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped
A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say
A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday. The post A suspect is in custody in connection with the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students, sources say appeared first on KION546.
Idaho suspect changed car title 5 days after college student slayings, records show
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his car five days after the murder. Records show that he applied to transfer the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra from Pennsylvania to Whitman County, Washington, on Nov. 18. It was issued Dec. 5.
buzzfeednews.com
The Idaho Murder Suspect Is Expected To Appear Before A Judge Today. Here Is Everything We Know So Far.
In the early hours of Friday, Dec. 30, police descended on a quiet, gated community in northeast Pennsylvania and arrested Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, for the killings of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. It was a shocking development in a case that had stymied police since Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found fatally stabbed in their rental home in the small college town of Moscow.
Suspect in Idaho college killings got pulled over twice during a cross-country road trip before being arrested, lawyer says
Police twice stopped Bryan Kohberger on a drive home to Pennsylvania prior to his arrest on suspicion of killing four Idaho students, his lawyer said.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho suspect awaits extradition, family releases statement
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — The family of alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger released a statement Sunday, urging the public to accept his presumption of innocence and to let the legal process play out. “We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love...
Bryan Kohberger Mugshot Photo Released As He Enters Custody in Idaho
Kohberger is expected to appear in court at the Latah County Courthouse for the first time on Thursday.
Police chief says no other arrests expected in Idaho killings: ‘We believe we have our guy’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the university Bryan Kohberger attends. Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry on Monday said he is not expecting any more arrests in connection with the deadly November stabbings of four University of Idaho students after one suspect was taken into custody last week. “We believe we…
US News and World Report
Doctoral Student Accused in Idaho College Slayings Agrees to Extradition
(Reuters) -The doctoral student accused in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will be transferred to Idaho to face murder charges there, after he agreed at a Tuesday court hearing in Pennsylvania not to fight extradition. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody last week in...
Police arrest University of Idaho stabbing suspect
Police arrested a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in November, The Associated Press reports. DNA reportedly played a major role in the eventual identification of Christopher Kohberger, the suspect, who attends Washington State University, a short nine-mile drive from Moscow, Idaho, where the quadruple homicide took place. The victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were good friends, and staying together in a rental home when they were murdered, likely while they were sleeping. The case had initially baffled authorities and shaken the small community of Moscow, which hadn't had a murder in the five years prior, NPR writes. Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, but "this is not the end of this investigation," Bill Thompson, the prosecutor for Idaho's Latah County, said.
Comments / 0