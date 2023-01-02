ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training

The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
chatsports.com

No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal

Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports

Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox' projected 2023 lineup leaves much to be desired

The Red Sox did not overhaul their lineup this winter. If anything, they under-hauled it, subtracting All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and replacing them with the unproven Masataka Yoshida and the aging Justin Turner. While there's still time to pull off a trade, the Opening Day lineup may already...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint

Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
CHICAGO, IL
