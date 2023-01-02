Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
NJ.com
Unexpected suitor lurking if Mets, Carlos Correa can’t close 12-year, $315 million contract
The New York Post reports “talks are expected to pick up again” between the New York Mets and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets swooped in and offered Correa a 12-year, $315 million contract last month after the San Francisco...
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Mets agreement with Carlos Correa expected to be 'dramatically different' than original contract: Report
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the contract the Mets will eventually sign Carlos Correa to will be “dramatically different” than the initial agreement.
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
Former Angels Reliever Announces Retirement From Baseball
He appeared in 74 games with the Angels in 2021.
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
chatsports.com
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Yardbarker
Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports
Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
Yardbarker
Carlos Correa's Social Post May End Any Chance Star Signs Elsewhere From Mets, Like Red Sox
It looks like the Carlos Correa sweepstakes make finally be coming to an end. The star shortstop has had a roller coaster offseason, to say the least. Correa initially signed a monster 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants but it fell through after the team raised concerns about Correa's physical.
Former Red Sox Carlos Baerga broke the Rafael Devers signing
Former Boston Red Sox and MLB veteran Carlos Baerga broke the Rafael Devers signing, adding another scoop to his impressive list this offseason.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' projected 2023 lineup leaves much to be desired
The Red Sox did not overhaul their lineup this winter. If anything, they under-hauled it, subtracting All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and replacing them with the unproven Masataka Yoshida and the aging Justin Turner. While there's still time to pull off a trade, the Opening Day lineup may already...
Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint
Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 1