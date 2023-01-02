ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

76ers’ Montrezl Harrell Reflects After Strong Showing vs. Pacers

Without Joel Embiid in the lineup on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers started small with PJ Tucker at the center position. When the veteran forward came off the floor, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers rolled with Montrezl Harrell as he typically would. This season, Harrell’s play off the bench has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Dak Prescott: Cowboys No. 1 Strength - Or Playoff Weakness?

One word we can all agree on when it comes to defining the on-field work of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is ... Since returning from his season-opening hand injury, Prescott leads the NFL in interceptions, as 13 of his 14 total picks have come since his return in Week 7. The increasing amount of turnovers has made some call the Cowboys' signal-caller a "weak link."
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Eagles Preparing for Starters, Trying to Figure a Way to an NFC East Rematch

The Eagles handled the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants in their first game against them. The second time around was a different story. Both the Cowboys and Commanders got revenge and are responsible for two of the Eagles’ three losses this season. Now, come the Giants looking for their revenge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy