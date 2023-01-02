The Denver Broncos must get the next head coach hire correct. That search begins after the final game of the season. The Broncos have stated that the interview process begins the week of January 9 and are committed to doing what it takes to get the coach they want and need. There is a long list of candidates who could get an interview, but there are only a handful that the new Walton/Penner ownership group at Dove Valley has been linked to at the moment.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO