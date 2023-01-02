Evergreen Lake Plunge celebrates biggest day ever to kick off 2023

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.

CBS

Evergreen Lake Plunge is a fundraiser by the organization Active4All that raises money for Evergreen Park and Rec District.