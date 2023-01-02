Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Truck runs over fire hydrant, causing instant flood and boil order
A truck exiting a private drive from a business on Westgate Avenue in Salem ran off the drive and ended up on top of a fire hydrant Tuesday afternoon. Salem Police say the truck was driven by 36-year-old Garrett Ralston of Addieville, Landers Towing had to remove the truck because it became stuck in the mud around the hydrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/06 – Mark Allen Gutzler
Mark Allen Gutzler, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 9:00 A.M. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Mark Allen Gutzler are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Gutzler’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/12 – John B. Justice
John B. Justice, 75, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was born August 7, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Fred and Betty Jean (Knauss) Justice, Jr. John married Frances (Hunter) Justice in 1972 at Logan Street Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/15 – Rodney Carter Hanner
Rodney Carter Hanner departed this life on January 2nd with family by his side. He was born September 2, 1949, in Hillsboro, Il. The oldest son of Carter B. and Ruth Dahlberg Hanner. Married Sharon Uchitjil in 1971, and they later divorced but remained friends. Survived by his four children:...
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48 year old Karen S. Knight of De Soto, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI, a Pike County FTA warrant for petition to revoke probation, and a Pike County FTA warrant for DUI. Karen posted bond and was released. Effingham County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kell Fire Chief retires
Long-time Kell Fire Department Chief Lonnie McDaneld officially signed off as chief during a radio call with the Salem 911 Dispatch Center. Telecommunicator Justin Draper made the call on behalf of the fire department community, firefighters, and board of trustees. “Chief McDaneld started his career from the Kell Fire Protection...
Effingham Radio
Geoffery J. Ward, 27
Geoffery J. Ward, 27, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/13 – Norma Jean Saale
Norma Jean Saale, 83, of Sandoval passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. She was born on December 18, 1939, the daughter of Delbert and Helen Wimberly in Salem. She married Donald P. Saale on November 19, 1955, in Salem, and he preceded her in death on July 5, 2000.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase spanning 2 counties in southern IL
HERRIN, Ill. (KBSI) – A Bush, Illinois man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties late Wednesday night. Eric L. Holland, 34, of Bush faces charges of multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while license suspect. Additional charges are pending.
cilfm.com
Two injured in West Frankfort house fire
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a West Frankfort house fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Spowart Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The injuries happened when two people went back inside the burning building to rescue their pets. They were not...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/05 – Ronald G. Herman
Ronald G. Herman, 77, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. Ronald was born in Quincy, IL., the son of Alfred W. Herman and Helen L. (Libbie) Herman. Ronald is survived by special friend Tammie Johnson of Centralia; four sons: Carl Herman and wife Lisa of...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/04 – Gary A. Carter
Gary A. Carter, 76, of Centralia, passed this world to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, December 23, with his loving wife and son by his side. Gary was born October 22, 1946, the son of Alfred and Anna E. (Gebert) Carter in Centralia. Gary and Janet (Smith) Carter...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
The following has been released by the Effingham Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On 01/04/23 at approximately 4 pm, Effingham Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on the corner of South Walnut Street and West Fayette Avenue. After a brief investigation, K9 Kona was deployed and alerted on the vehicle in which led to discovery of 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 23 capsules of suspected fentanyl.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 38-year-old Centralia man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic instrument, and criminal trespass to land. Jeremy Clark of North Elm was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested 41-year-old Jason White of South...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/05 Anthony ‘Tony’ Rinne
Anthony “Tony” Rinne, 55, Salem passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Funeral arrangements are pending at Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home in Salem where friends may call and inquire for more information.
wsiu.org
A southern Illinois man is accused of child grooming
A Hamilton County man has been arrested on a warrant for two counts of Child Grooming. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reports 28-year-old Garrett Biggerstaff of McLeansboro was served an arrest warrant Thursday. In September, the Benton Police Department received information from a juvenile claiming to be the target of...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
34 year old, Christine E Duckwitz, of Toledo was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for retail theft/disp merch/ <$300. Duckwitz posted $225 and was released. 25 year old, Drew C Hester, of Mattoon was arrested by the Effingham County...
