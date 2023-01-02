The following has been released by the Effingham Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On 01/04/23 at approximately 4 pm, Effingham Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on the corner of South Walnut Street and West Fayette Avenue. After a brief investigation, K9 Kona was deployed and alerted on the vehicle in which led to discovery of 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 23 capsules of suspected fentanyl.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO