FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
3 takeaways from the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins met in the National Hockey League’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park, where the
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NJ.com
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Former Angels Reliever Announces Retirement From Baseball
He appeared in 74 games with the Angels in 2021.
Dodgers News: Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back
The LA Times released this report.
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron had no problem with Mitchell breaking his Cavaliers scoring record
Golf.com
NBC Golf officially announces staff changes for 2023 PGA Tour coverage
New year, new NBC … or something like that. On Tuesday afternoon, the network officially announced its PGA Tour broadcast lineup for 2023, confirming a slew of staffing changes that had been reported in recent weeks. The network’s announcement comes ahead of this weekend’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first broadcast coverage of the new calendar year for NBC.
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
The one player the Chicago Bulls should move in 2023
Who should the Chicago Bulls trade away to brighten their chances for the future?
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Eric Hosmer
The Chicago Cubs added another first baseman to their roster Wednesday, agreeing to terms with free agent Eric Hosmer. After signing Hosmer, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Schedule Switch: NFL Considering Moving Patriots-Bills
As the NFL weighs its options in the wake of Damar Hamlin's ongoing recovery, it might have a decision to make when it comes to the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 contest against the New England Patriots.
Former Dodger All-Star Outfielder Linked to Padres as Free Agent Destination
This would make a lot of fans very unhappy.
Comments / 2