Ohio State

RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
DETROIT, MI
3 Keys to Jets Success in January

The Winnipeg Jets just finished grinding through a hectic, 16-game December in which they were decimated by injuries to key personnel. Things won’t get much easier for them in the first month of 2023, as they play 15 games in 31 days with two back-to-back situations. Entering the January...
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL

Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
ARIZONA STATE
SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)

A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
HURRICANES PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenceman Cavan Fitzgerald on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Fitzgerald, 26, initially joined the Hurricanes organization in 2020 on an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves. After the COVID-shortened '20-21 season, the Hurricanes inked him to a two-year contract.
RALEIGH, NC
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)

This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
WITN

Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RYAN REYNOLDS RESPONDS AFTER CAM TALBOT UNVEILS NEW DEADPOOL MASK

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot's new mask design has caught the attention of the person who plays the character it depicts. Talbot unveiled a new bucket this week that featured pictures of the iconic character Deadpool, played by Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel universe. Here's the new design.
SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK

A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
SAN JOSE, CA
SHANE WRIGHT GOT AWAY WITH A BLATANT DIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)

In Monday's quarterfinal victory over Slovakia, almost all of the attention fell on Connor Bedard. And rightfully so. The consensus first-overall pick in 2023's NHL Entry Draft broke at least three World Junior records AND scored the overtime winner to advance Canada to the semi-finals. Bedard was simply sensational, and...
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA

Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
DETROIT, MI
BISSONNETTE PROMISES TO PAY MIDDLETON'S FINE AFTER HE DESCRIBES TEAMMATE WITH DEROGATORY TERM (VIDEO)

Jacob Middleton is certainly a character, and that's the way he likes it. During an interview with the panel of the NHL on TNT Wednesday night, Middleton was asked about Minnesota Wild GM Bill Geurin's apparent choice to let players be themselves, even if it means they are a little quirky. After he was done, TNT's Paul Bissonette offered to pay his fine.
SAINT PAUL, MN

