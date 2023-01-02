Read full article on original website
RED WINGS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUNDER AND STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed former first-rounder and 2018 Stanley Cup champion Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana, 26, has only appeared in two games for Detroit this season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist). He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program earlier this season, but was reinstated on December 16th.
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Jets Success in January
The Winnipeg Jets just finished grinding through a hectic, 16-game December in which they were decimated by injuries to key personnel. Things won’t get much easier for them in the first month of 2023, as they play 15 games in 31 days with two back-to-back situations. Entering the January...
markerzone.com
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
Detroit Red Wings surprisingly place Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings pulled a surprise move Tuesday and placed Jakub Vrana on waivers. It was known they would have to waive a player in order to activate Robby Fabbri, who will make his season debut Wednesday when the Wings host the New Jersey Devils. Vrana is currently on...
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
markerzone.com
SEVERAL PLAYERS SUSPENDED, COACH BANNED INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING JUNIOR B BRAWL (VIDEO)
A huge brawl in Junior B hockey had led to several players receiving suspensions, while the coach of one of the team's has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. The incident happened New Year's Eve during a game between the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). As soon as the referee dropped the puck to start the second period, gloves and sticks, as well as punches, started flying.
markerzone.com
HURRICANES PLACE 26-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenceman Cavan Fitzgerald on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Fitzgerald, 26, initially joined the Hurricanes organization in 2020 on an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves. After the COVID-shortened '20-21 season, the Hurricanes inked him to a two-year contract.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN GETS UNCOMFORTABLE OVER CONTRACT QUESTION 20 MINUTES BEFORE PUCK DROP
When TNT secured a portion of the NHL's broadcasting rights, fans were elated. Their coverage of the NBA has been spectacularly entertaining, and the hope was that would carry over. Paul Bissonnette occupies a key role on their NHL panel - along with Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh...
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
WITN
Hurricanes have 11-game winning streak snapped by Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) - Artemi Panarin, K’Andre Miller and Filip Chytil scored third-period goals as the New York Rangers rallied to beat Carolina 5-3, snapping the Hurricanes’ 11-game winning streak. Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games.
New Suitor Reportedly Emerges For Ex-Red Sox Free Agent Pitcher To Improve Rotation
A former Red Sox pitcher may call an AL Central club home in 2023
markerzone.com
RYAN REYNOLDS RESPONDS AFTER CAM TALBOT UNVEILS NEW DEADPOOL MASK
Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot's new mask design has caught the attention of the person who plays the character it depicts. Talbot unveiled a new bucket this week that featured pictures of the iconic character Deadpool, played by Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel universe. Here's the new design.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING FORMER FIRST OVERALL PICK
Ever since New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant made Alexis Lafreniere a healthy scratch last week, trade rumours have circulated regarding the 2020 first overall pick. While nothing appears to be imminent, as of late last week, the Rangers were reportedly receiving calls regarding the potential availability of Lafreniere.
markerzone.com
SHARKS TO REPORTEDLY ACCOMMODATE TRADE REQUEST FROM FORMER 1ST-ROUND PICK
A former 1st-round pick of the San Jose Sharks wants a trade, and the team is reportedly willing to facilitate it. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, defenceman Ryan Merkley has asked for an exchange. Merkley, who was taken 21st overall in 2018, definitely has talent. He was considered...
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT GOT AWAY WITH A BLATANT DIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
In Monday's quarterfinal victory over Slovakia, almost all of the attention fell on Connor Bedard. And rightfully so. The consensus first-overall pick in 2023's NHL Entry Draft broke at least three World Junior records AND scored the overtime winner to advance Canada to the semi-finals. Bedard was simply sensational, and...
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
Husso Returns to the Net for Wings vs Devils After Missing Two Games with Illness
The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils tonight for the final time this season. Tonight is the Wings’ third matchup against the Devils. In the first matchup, the second game of the season, Detroit picked up the win 5-2 in New Jersey. The Red Wings lost to the Devils 6-2 in Detroit in their second matchup.
markerzone.com
BISSONNETTE PROMISES TO PAY MIDDLETON'S FINE AFTER HE DESCRIBES TEAMMATE WITH DEROGATORY TERM (VIDEO)
Jacob Middleton is certainly a character, and that's the way he likes it. During an interview with the panel of the NHL on TNT Wednesday night, Middleton was asked about Minnesota Wild GM Bill Geurin's apparent choice to let players be themselves, even if it means they are a little quirky. After he was done, TNT's Paul Bissonette offered to pay his fine.
