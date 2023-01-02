Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
wfft.com
Motorcycle driver seriously hurt in crash with Fort Wayne animal control SUV
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A motorcycle driver is seriously injured after a crash with a Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control SUV this morning. The crash happened at 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Hawks Wood Trace and Minnich Road near Hoagland. The Allen County Sheriff's Department says the...
inkfreenews.com
Snyder Arrested After Driving Vehicle Under Influence While Child Present
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence while a child was in his vehicle. Jonathan Tyler Snyder, 32, 1755 Rozella Road No. 2, Warsaw, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
inkfreenews.com
Honeycutt Arrested After Pursuit Ends With Vehicle Hitting Home
SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man faces multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit ended with a vehicle hitting a vacant home. Jason Conrad Honeycutt, 41, 816 N. Roosevelt St., Silver Lake, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors; failure to stop after an accident, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving, both class C misdemeanors.
News Now Warsaw
Three-vehicle accident damages power pole at CR 875W
ATWOOD — A utility pole was snapped as a result of the accident shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of CR 875W and Old Road 30. The extent of injuries — if any — was not immediately known. The accident south of U.S. 30 involved a...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
WOWO News
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with Animal Care and Control SUV
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with an SUV around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Allen County Police responded to the crash at the entrance of Hawks Wood Trace leading to Minnich Road. Police determined that the female driver of the Fort Wayne Animal...
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
inkfreenews.com
Newly Appointed Trooper Assigned To Toll Road Post
ELKHART — On Dec. 15, 2022, 11 probationary troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those 11 graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington will now begin his next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside...
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies victim of fatal apartment fire
STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Public Safety identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day fire Tuesday as 53-year-old Travis Angelo Williams, according to the department. Sunday morning: Early morning fire kills Sturgis man. A fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on W. West Street, near North Street, according...
95.3 MNC
Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart
A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Police Department on vehicle pursuit
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Police Department. The following press release was posted on the Logansport Police Department’s Facebook page:. On January 4, 2023 at 1:20 a.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit. A gold in color Buick Century was traveling south on S. Cicott St. and struck the curb. Sergeant Funk activated his emergency red and blue lights to attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the Buick. The vehicle led officers in a vehicle pursuit through town and eventually traveled north on US Highway 35. The vehicle made a right hand turn into a church parking lot. The vehicle then began traveling south on N Royal Center Pike from the church parking lot. In the area of Royal Center Pike and 200 N there was a successful stop stick deployment. The vehicle continued before coming to a stop in the area of Indian Creek Road and 150N. A felony stop was conducted and the driver of the Buick Century was taken into custody.
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
95.3 MNC
One person hurt in shooting along Lincoln Way West in South Bend
The South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s west side. Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, to the the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West on the report of shots fired. They arrived to find one...
abc57.com
18-year-old killed in New Year's Eve Crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a New Year’s Eve car crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his Deputies responded to the fatal crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday evening. Authorities said 57-year-old...
WNDU
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The crash happened north of Akron on Nov. 5, 2021. 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student Brelynna Felix was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was injured. In October,...
