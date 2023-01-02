ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Mary Pat Angelini joins Mercury Public Affairs

A former Republican assemblywoman from Monmouth County is joining Mercury, one of the state’s top public affairs firms. Mary Pat Angelini, who served in the legislature from 2008 to 2016, will serve on the firm’s advisory board. “Mary Pat Angelini has an impressive career serving the people of...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Marilyn Askin, elder law trailblazer, dies at 89

Marilyn Klein Askin, a lawyer and hugely respected advocate for social justices issues and a fierce advocate of the elderly, died on December 29. She was 89. Before attending law school, Askin worked as a reporter for The (Bergen) Record. She began working for the Record in 1956 covering municipalities in northeast Bergen County and worked there for roughly seven years. She remained there for two years after The Record fired her husband for launching a bid to unionize their staff.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Greta Kiernan, former assemblywoman, dies at 89

Greta Kiernan, a one-term Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County in the 1970s who went on to serve as a hugely effective and popular staffer for five governors, a congressman and several state legislators and was a three-time Jeopardy champion, died on January 3. She was 89. As a lawmaker, Kiernan...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy will deliver in-person State of the State next week

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he’ll deliver the 2023 State of the State Address in the Assembly Chamber at 2 p.m. next Tuesday, January 10. It will be Murphy’s first in-person State of the State since 2020; the last two addresses were both virtual due to Covid concerns. The address will also be livestreamed on the governor’s YouTube channel.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newsnationnow.com

New Jersey man wants to ‘return kindness’ to community

(NewsNation) — A New Jersey man is leading a mission to “Return Kindness” with what he calls a “Kindness Crew.”. Their most recent act was collecting 1,000 holiday toys to donate. This year, the Return Kindness crew donated 10 times that amount. And that’s not all they’re doing — one of their long-term goals is to give a home away to a family in need.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

The most common last names in New Jersey

For generations, the most common last names in New Jersey were similar to many other states and the rest of the country. Those would be Smith, Williams and Johnson. However, things are changing. A deeper dive into the numbers shows Patel as the most popular name in New Jersey while...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

N.J. added 12k new voters in December

New Jersey’s voter rolls grew by another 11,946 in December 2022, increasing from 6,514,061 to 6,526,007, according to voter registration data released today by the New Jersey Division of Elections. As has been the case in all recent voter roll updates, unaffiliated voters accounted for most of the gains, but both Democrats and Republicans added new voters as well.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

