Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
New Jersey Globe
Mary Pat Angelini joins Mercury Public Affairs
A former Republican assemblywoman from Monmouth County is joining Mercury, one of the state’s top public affairs firms. Mary Pat Angelini, who served in the legislature from 2008 to 2016, will serve on the firm’s advisory board. “Mary Pat Angelini has an impressive career serving the people of...
New Jersey Globe
Marilyn Askin, elder law trailblazer, dies at 89
Marilyn Klein Askin, a lawyer and hugely respected advocate for social justices issues and a fierce advocate of the elderly, died on December 29. She was 89. Before attending law school, Askin worked as a reporter for The (Bergen) Record. She began working for the Record in 1956 covering municipalities in northeast Bergen County and worked there for roughly seven years. She remained there for two years after The Record fired her husband for launching a bid to unionize their staff.
New Jersey Globe
Greta Kiernan, former assemblywoman, dies at 89
Greta Kiernan, a one-term Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County in the 1970s who went on to serve as a hugely effective and popular staffer for five governors, a congressman and several state legislators and was a three-time Jeopardy champion, died on January 3. She was 89. As a lawmaker, Kiernan...
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy will deliver in-person State of the State next week
Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he’ll deliver the 2023 State of the State Address in the Assembly Chamber at 2 p.m. next Tuesday, January 10. It will be Murphy’s first in-person State of the State since 2020; the last two addresses were both virtual due to Covid concerns. The address will also be livestreamed on the governor’s YouTube channel.
NJ.com
Troubled N.J. veterans home gets temporary CEO, new nursing director but admissions remain suspended
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has hired an temporary CEO and a new nursing director for the New Jersey Veterans Home Memorial Home at Menlo Park, as part of the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the state-run facility after an inspection revealed serious health and safety violations. The state Department of...
newsnationnow.com
New Jersey man wants to ‘return kindness’ to community
(NewsNation) — A New Jersey man is leading a mission to “Return Kindness” with what he calls a “Kindness Crew.”. Their most recent act was collecting 1,000 holiday toys to donate. This year, the Return Kindness crew donated 10 times that amount. And that’s not all they’re doing — one of their long-term goals is to give a home away to a family in need.
NJ.com
Retail store closings 2022: The list of chains that closed stores in N.J. and nationwide last year
The past few years haven’t been kind to an already hurting brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit big-box stores hard, and many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have pivoted to e-commerce and online sales. Others announced permanent store closings or filed...
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
New Jersey Globe
2021 State Senate candidate named as Veterans Affairs deputy commissioner
Vincent Solomeno, who ran for the State Senate as a Democrat in 2021, has been chosen as Deputy Commissioner of Veterans Affairs; he’ll succeed the current deputy commissioner, Walter Nall, on January 13. “As Vincent Solomeno prepares to transition into this new role, I am pleased to welcome him...
The most common last names in New Jersey
For generations, the most common last names in New Jersey were similar to many other states and the rest of the country. Those would be Smith, Williams and Johnson. However, things are changing. A deeper dive into the numbers shows Patel as the most popular name in New Jersey while...
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
While you were distracted Murphy took away constitutional rights (Opinion)
It might as well have been in the dead of the night in a back alley. Two days before Christmas Eve when New Jerseyans are more distracted than white-tailed deer during rutting season Gov Phil Murphy signed another gun law which was designed to do a sneaky maneuvering around a United States Supreme Court decision on concealed carry.
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
NJ.com
Jersey City mayor setting up likely run for N.J. governor. Here are other possible contenders.
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop did more than announce he won’t seek re-election in 2025 on Tuesday. He revved up speculation about who may be seeking to succeed Phil Murphy as New Jersey’s governor three years from now. Fulop’s decision is widely seen as a sign he’s setting...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. added 12k new voters in December
New Jersey’s voter rolls grew by another 11,946 in December 2022, increasing from 6,514,061 to 6,526,007, according to voter registration data released today by the New Jersey Division of Elections. As has been the case in all recent voter roll updates, unaffiliated voters accounted for most of the gains, but both Democrats and Republicans added new voters as well.
New Jersey Globe
Evesham council drops solicitor in battle between two powerful law firms
Democrat Jaclyn Veasy began her second term as Evesham mayor last night with diminished power after a face-off between two influential South Jersey law firms didn’t go her way. The all-Democratic council voted to toss their township solicitor, Robert Wright, Jr. of Malamut & Associates, and replaced him with...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
