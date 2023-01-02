ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment

Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview

NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
thecomeback.com

NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin

Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident

Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Sporting News

How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket

The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.

