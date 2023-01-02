Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Admits He Was Not Totally Comfortable With Mark Robinson Starting In Week 17
Tomlin was asked what it is about Robinson that made him comfortable having him participate in such a significant way against the Ravens, especially during such a critical game. Tomlin chuckled and said:. “Who said I was comfortable?”. Robinson was drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft...
Sporting News
Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment
Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week
The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
tigerdroppings.com
Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview
NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
thecomeback.com
NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
NFL Referees Association Releases Statement To Address Damar Hamlin Situation
This week's Monday Night Football broadcast displayed a terrifying ordeal, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. Despite receiving swift medical attention and being ushered off the field, the 24-year-old is still hospitalized as of this writing. The ...
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
Pat McAfee Releases Statement On The Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Situation
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee really wants to interview Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on The Pat McAfee Show. But ahead of the Lions' Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Campbell, nicknamed "MCDC" by McAfee for "Motor City Dan Campbell," declined the ...
Sporting News
How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket
The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.
Comments / 1