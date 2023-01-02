Read full article on original website
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward wins SEC Player of the Week honors
A move back home has worked out well so far for one former Michigan State forward. Former Spartans forward Julius Marble earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after a standout week for Texas A&M. Marble scored 17 points apiece in wins over Florida and LSU last week....
MLive.com
In early 2023 college football rankings, experts say Michigan will keep rolling
College football experts believe Michigan will keep rolling in 2023. Following Monday night’s national championship, many prognosticators looked ahead to next season. Several outlets released their “too-early rankings,” the headlines alone acknowledging that much will change before the games begin. Michigan ranked no worse than third in...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football in 2023
The 2022 college football season ended on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the Wolverine Confidential podcast crew looked ahead to 2023. Find the episode below or wherever you listen to podcasts. The conversation begins with a brief discussion on the national championship. Does Georgia’s record-setting domination of TCU at all...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III leading undefeated HS team
With 18 seconds left and the game tied, the ball made it to the right player. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School had a timeout, but once George Washington III gained possession, head coach Charles Szabo felt no need to use it. The best player for Wayne -- a perennial power...
Texans GM thinks WR John Metchie III could be ready by April, 9 months after leukemia diagnosis
The Houston Texans have some good news from wide receiver John Metchie III. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday on Houston's SportsRadio 610 that the former second-round draft pick has made "amazing" progress in his battle against acute promyelocytic leukemia, a form but treatable form of cancer, and could be ready for full-time work with the team as soon as April.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State safety transferring to Western Michigan
Tate Hallock will remain in Michigan to continue his college football career. The former Michigan State redshirt junior safety announced his transfer commitment to Western Michigan via Twitter on Monday. He entered the portal last week after graduating in December and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hallock, 6-foot-4 and...
MSU football listed in top 8 for 2024 Florida 4-star ATH Fred Gaskin
Michigan State football is one of eight teams still in the hunt for a big-time 2024 prospect from the Sunshine State. Four-star athlete Fred Gaskin trimmed the list of schools he’s considering to eight on Wednesday, and Michigan State made the cut. The Spartans were joined by Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State and Colorado on Gaskin’s top eight list.
