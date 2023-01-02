CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns' 2022 season nears its end, a couple of players have been honored by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). On Thursday, the Browns announced that left guard Joel Bitonio has been voted the Joe Thomas Award winner, which is presented annually to the team's MVP. Meanwhile, quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been named the winner of the Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award,' which is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates.

