Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft still undecided between Texans, Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft, but as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Bears' updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 17
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-13 with just one game left in the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst records, they’ve already won this season.
NFL draft pick scenarios for Bears heading into Week 18
The Chicago Bears aren’t contending for a playoff spot, but there’s still something big at stake heading into their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s be honest, the attention has been on the 2023 offseason for weeks at this point, and that starts with landing a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are a lock for a top-four draft pick at this point, and they can reach as high as the first overall selection. If everything lines up.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
KHOU
What is Commotio Cordis? Doctor describes what could be a traumatic injury to Damar Hamlin, CNN reports
HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field after a tackle during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a statement, the Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a hit. CPR was administered on the field to restore...
Damar Hamlin GoFundMe: Texans donate more than $10K as fundraiser hits $6M
HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovery move in a "positive direction" over the last two days, after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday, according to a family representative. Now his fundraiser continues to do the same as the Houston Texans joined a host of celebrities, athletes...
Texans would hold pick Nos. 1 and 12 in 2023 NFL draft
Picking in the top-12 isn’t so bad. That is where the Houston Texans would have two selections if the 2023 NFL draft were held based on the results of Week 17. The Texans’ proprietary pick would warrant them the No. 1 overall choice due to their 2-13-1 record. Houston’s trade with the Cleveland Browns gave them the organization’s first-round pick, and currently it rests at No. 12 overall.
Yardbarker
4 NFL Teams Playing for Right to Play Texans Next Season
We know the Houston Texans won't be playing beyond this weekend. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts, wrapping up the current NFL season against the same team they started with. But with both teams eliminated from playoff contention, each is really only playing for draft position, with Houston holding the...
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Focused On Winning vs. Colts, Not Securing No. 1 Pick
Ahead of their Week 18 contest against the Colts, coach Lovie Smith is focused on closing the 2022 season with a victory, not securing No. 1 pick.
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard added to list
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 18 as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (illness) were still non-participants. Defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (illness) was added to the non-participant list.
Texans get CB Derek Stingley a partner in 33rd Team mock draft
Having twin first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft presents a myriad of pathways for the Houston Texans. Most mock drafts have the Texans taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, and the scouting department at the 33rd Team is no different. Houston addresses signal caller with the No. 1 overall pick.
KHOU
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Bills-Bengals canceled, NFL releases possible playoff scenarios
The NFL has officially announced the Bills-Bengals game will not resume after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field earlier this week.
Astros News, Updates and Rumors Roundup
Here is all the latest Houston Astros news, updates, and rumors for you on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns' Joel Bitonio and Jacoby Brissett honored by local PFWA
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Browns' 2022 season nears its end, a couple of players have been honored by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). On Thursday, the Browns announced that left guard Joel Bitonio has been voted the Joe Thomas Award winner, which is presented annually to the team's MVP. Meanwhile, quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been named the winner of the Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award,' which is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates.
Green Bay Packers' doughnut vending machine new game-day perk for fans
GREEN BAY – It's been said that everything is better with doughnuts, even, it seems, the Green Bay Packers. Tucked away on the far side of the Lambeau Field Atrium is a squarish-looking structure with a big sign that says "Free Donuts!," perhaps the most efficiently descriptive advertising possible, as if the giant pictures of colorful doughnuts on the side of the apparatus weren't enough. ...
Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. notes lack of preparation in latest loss
Houston's 2022-23 season continues to go from bad to worse.
Former Texans receiver Andre Johnson named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
HOUSTON — One of the greatest players in Houston Texans history is one step closer to pro football’s biggest honor. In his second year of eligibility, former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson, who was...
KHOU
