Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.

Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
Hawg Hoops Live: Tiger hunt continues for Arkansas

Join HawgSports senior analyst Curtis Wilkerson as he breaks down Arkansas' big top-20 win over Missouri, previews a tough road trip to Auburn, talks Nick Smith, Chris Beard and much more. Watch the show above or listen below!. NO. 1 IN RAZORBACK COVERAGE. You'll get unparalleled, in-depth and overanalyzed Razorback...
Kendal Briles to remain at Arkansas despite courtship from SEC rival

Kendal Briles will remain with the University of Arkansas as the team's offensive coordinator, despite heavy overtures from SEC rival Mississippi State and new head coach Zach Arnett. Briles has been in his current role since Dec. 23, 2019, not long after Sam Pittman was hired as head coach of the Razorbacks ahead of the 2020 football season.
Hogs land key PWO linebacker target Donovan Whitten

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Arkadelphia linebacker Donovan Whitten as a preferred walk-on recruit. Whitten, 6-3, 220, last visited Arkansas on Dec. 13. He also attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. The Razorbacks offered him on Nov. 13. Whitten talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. He was offered by Barry Odom and Michael Scherer originally, but when the pair left for UNLV then Travis Williams took over his recruiting.
Hogs rally past Missouri for first SEC win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the SEC home opener, #13 Arkansas rallied from down 17 points to take down #20 Missouri, 74-68. Freshman Joseph Pinion led the charge, providing 13 points off the bench. The Razorbacks improve to 1-1 in conference with a date with #22 Auburn on the horizon.
Mississippi State eyeing Kendal Briles

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has lost three assistants this offseason and it’s possible a fourth could happen. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at or near the top of his list for the same job there. Steve Robertson of 247Sports was the first to report Arnett’s interest in Briles.
Mizzou men's basketball announces 3rd-straight sellout home game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball has announced that the Tigers have sold out their third-straight home game. The Tigers' upcoming game against Vanderbilt will have a full crowd on Saturday at 11 a.m. News of the three-game sellout streak comes as the Tigers have...
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight

You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
