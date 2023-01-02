Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
Hawg Hoops Live: Tiger hunt continues for Arkansas
Join HawgSports senior analyst Curtis Wilkerson as he breaks down Arkansas' big top-20 win over Missouri, previews a tough road trip to Auburn, talks Nick Smith, Chris Beard and much more. Watch the show above or listen below!. NO. 1 IN RAZORBACK COVERAGE. You'll get unparalleled, in-depth and overanalyzed Razorback...
Missouri head coach Gates proud of his team after hard-fought loss at Arkansas
Arkansas rallies from its largest deficit of the season to down Missouri
Kendal Briles to remain at Arkansas despite courtship from SEC rival
Kendal Briles will remain with the University of Arkansas as the team's offensive coordinator, despite heavy overtures from SEC rival Mississippi State and new head coach Zach Arnett. Briles has been in his current role since Dec. 23, 2019, not long after Sam Pittman was hired as head coach of the Razorbacks ahead of the 2020 football season.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs land key PWO linebacker target Donovan Whitten
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Arkadelphia linebacker Donovan Whitten as a preferred walk-on recruit. Whitten, 6-3, 220, last visited Arkansas on Dec. 13. He also attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. The Razorbacks offered him on Nov. 13. Whitten talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. He was offered by Barry Odom and Michael Scherer originally, but when the pair left for UNLV then Travis Williams took over his recruiting.
CBS Sports
How to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Missouri Tigers haven't won a game against the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks since Jan. 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Mizzou and the Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. Mizzou will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas will be stumbling in from a defeat.
5newsonline.com
Hogs rally past Missouri for first SEC win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the SEC home opener, #13 Arkansas rallied from down 17 points to take down #20 Missouri, 74-68. Freshman Joseph Pinion led the charge, providing 13 points off the bench. The Razorbacks improve to 1-1 in conference with a date with #22 Auburn on the horizon.
Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas DC hires
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON There are at least a couple of Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas’ hiring of co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. Sidelines radio host and 1986 Auburn graduate Rob Browne and AU Daily Dose podcaster Doug Dean are both high on the pair and discussed that Wednesday on the radio show […]
fayettevilleflyer.com
Razorbacks seeking to get back on track against No. 20 Missouri
It seems like a year since the Arkansas Razorbacks have played a basketball game. Yeah, I’m sorry for the lame New Year’s joke, but when you get used to a two-game a week routine, the holidays can play a little havoc with your internal clock. When the No....
nwahomepage.com
Versatile 2024 5-star prospect Amier Ali plans to visit Arkansas “very soon”
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has not shied away from recruiting 5-star talent from all parts of the country, and the mutal interest runs high for the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf 2024 prospect Amier Ali. Ali (6-8 guard/wing, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., via Dallas-Forth Worth,...
Missouri at Arkansas: 2023 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
In a surprising battle of ranked opponents, Missouri looks to remain unbeaten in SEC play, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. TV schedule: Wednesday, January 4th, 8:30 pm ET. SEC Network. Arena: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The SEC has five teams currently ranked in the latest AP top-25 poll,...
nwahomepage.com
Mississippi State eyeing Kendal Briles
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has lost three assistants this offseason and it’s possible a fourth could happen. Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at or near the top of his list for the same job there. Steve Robertson of 247Sports was the first to report Arnett’s interest in Briles.
kshb.com
Mizzou men's basketball announces 3rd-straight sellout home game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball has announced that the Tigers have sold out their third-straight home game. The Tigers' upcoming game against Vanderbilt will have a full crowd on Saturday at 11 a.m. News of the three-game sellout streak comes as the Tigers have...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football: Number’s game (Offense)
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season. A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
Har-Ber High School names new head football coach
Har-Ber High School in Springdale has named its next head football coach.
kjluradio.com
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight
You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
939theeagle.com
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0