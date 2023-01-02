Report: Jalen Hurts Expected to Return From Injury vs. Giants

The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.

According to NFL Network , Hurts hurt his shoulder in the third quarter of his team’s win over the Bears on Dec. 18 but finished the game, tallying 315 passing yards and 61 rushing yards. In his stead, Gardner Minshew has tallied 629 passing yards, three touchdown passes and three interceptions in losses against the Cowboys and Saints.

Now, the regular-season finale could decide whether the 13-3 Eagles get a first-round bye. Both the 49ers and Vikings are 12–4 and could snatch the No. 1 seed if Philadelphia doesn’t beat the Giants.

Hurts has played himself into the MVP conversation, throwing for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions while also rushing for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. It’s unclear how the sprain will affect his playing ability, but the Eagles will be happy to have him back on the field.