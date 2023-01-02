Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
BONK Joins The Rank Of SHIB And DOGE, But Should You Buy It?
At a time when the crypto market is seeing low prices, another meme coin called BONK has entered the race. This coin, unlike its predecessors, is on the Solana blockchain and is now cementing itself as the most successful meme coin to come out of the ecosystem. The cryptocurrency has already grown rapidly over the last week, but is it still a good time to enter?
bitcoinist.com
Hit Or Miss? Top 5 Bitcoin Predictions For 2023
Bitcoin predictions have been rolled out with the start of the new year. These predictions come from prominent personalities in the space who have shared where they think the price of the digital asset is headed. Some of these are bullish while others err more on the bearish side. Here are the top 5 bitcoin predictions for the year 2023 from most bullish to most bearish.
bitcoinist.com
Bankrupt 3AC Founder Expects Genesis Bankruptcy, What Happens To Grayscale?
The DCG and Genesis debacle continue to wax strong and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has taken some of the heat from this. The majority of the concerns have been raised around the ability of Digital Currency Group to be able to repay its debt to Genesis, which owes creditors a significant amount of money. Now, co-founder of bankrupt crypto hedge fund 3AC Su Zhu has joined the conversation and his predictions could adversely impact Grayscale.
bitcoinist.com
Top Crypto Picks for Christmas: Ethereum (ETH), ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
As the cryptocurrency market’s capitalization rises beyond $1 trillion, new and exciting initiatives arise in the industry. Orbeon Protocol, a project with a new use case, has had investor interest from its presale stage onward, with expected profits of 60x. Orbeon Protocol is currently in phase 3of its presale...
bitcoinist.com
7 Best Crypto Tokens to Monitor During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023
From the collapse of Terra to the implosion of FTX, the crypto market has witnessed some shocking events in 2022. However, many crypto analysts speculate that the current crypto winter will soon thaw. With this in mind, we have picked the best crypto coins to buy during the bear market...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
bitcoinist.com
Introducing Miner US Limited
Miner US Limited, founded by Graves David Gavin, launched in New York in April 2019 after four years of researching cryptocurrency investment trends and opportunities. The launching event was hosted by Miner US Limited, the parent company of Miner US. In order to launch its operations, Miner US spent 50,000,000 USD, gathered an exhaustive set of legal documents, and obtained a license that is still valid at the time of writing. Miner US intends to offer a way to invest in cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance projects, crypto securities, and blockchain technology that circumvents the typical pitfalls and restrictions of such investments. This group of analysts, engineers, data scientists, operators, and risk managers is dedicated to making ethical cryptocurrency and blockchain investments. The group’s main goal is to be responsible with the use of capital.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List LongRun (LR) on January 6, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list LongRun (LR) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on January 6, 2023. As a platform...
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
The most lucrative investment strategy is often simply buying low and selling high. The challenge many investors face is finding the best new crypto projects to safely invest in during their early stages. It usually means taking a risk on buying coins on presale or tokens that are part of upcoming initial coin offerings (ICOs).
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Market Remained Fearful Throughout 2022, Will 2023 Be Different?
Data shows the crypto market was fearful for almost the entirety of 2022 and has so far continued the streak into the new year. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Continues To Point At “Fear”. The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the general sentiment...
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Crisis? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pumps as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Plummet
The bear market is taking its toll on crypto and the wider economy. While both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have been in free fall for the past few months, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen an impressive surge in price during the public presale. Let’s find out why. >>BUY...
bitcoinist.com
Altcoin Trading Dominance Exceeds 50%, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows the trading dominance of altcoins is now more than 50%; here’s what this may mean for Bitcoin. Altcoin Trading Dominance Has Increased To More Than 50%. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, sustainable moves in the market have usually started with Bitcoin going up first. The “trading dominance” indicator measures the percentage of the total trading volume that any crypto is contributing.
bitcoinist.com
DeFi Tokens like Chainlink (LINK) and Curve DAO (CRV) Are Plummeting, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is Registering Daily Growth in Double Digits
It’s no secret that the crypto market has been in a state of free fall for the better part of the year. After hitting historic highs, the market has come crumbling down. However, an interesting trend has emerged in recent months. Some of the most popular tokens like Chainlink (LINK) and Curve DAO (CRV), once considered the darlings of whale investors, have lost investor trust en masse. Surprisingly, the up-and-comers like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are leading the market recovery. Let’s see what’s happening with these tokens.
bitcoinist.com
Can Bitcoin ‘Detect’ Stupid People? This Book Author And Math Statistician Says Yes, It Can
Nassim Nicholas Taleb has released a number of provocative comments on social media regarding bitcoin in 2022. The author of “The Black Swan” and “Antifragile” has compared the world’s largest cryptocurrency to a contagious disease, rejected it as useless, and asserted that it provides no protection against anything.
bitcoinist.com
Ripple CTO Vs. Craig Wright Fight Enters Round 2 Over ‘XRP Failing’ Claim
Ripple CTO David Schwartz and self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright clashed for the first time around the Christmas holidays in a verbal altercation on Twitter. As Bitcoinist reported, the dispute ended with Schwartz ignoring his counterpart while Wright threatened to submit a scientific paper on XRP to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as support in the lawsuit.
bitcoinist.com
Just 3-Days Remaining for Dash 2 Trade: 5 Reasons Why D2T is Set to Become a Major 2023 Success After Launch
With just three days left in the Dash 2 Trade presale, only 7% of tokens remain for purchase at presale prices before D2T launches and hits centralized exchanges. Scheduled to end January 6th, the final stretch of the presale for the D2T token has investors highly excited for what’s about to come for the project, with many investors expecting major 2023 success after launching. They believe that the crypto analytics platform will quickly generate traction as it helps traders across the board become consistently profitable during a time when trading opportunities are few and far between.
bitcoinist.com
8 Upcoming Binance New Crypto Listings to Monitor in 2023
Binance is a leading exchange that investors often consult when searching for new and exciting cryptocurrencies. That being said, Binance also has a rigorous vetting process when selecting the tokens that are to be listed on its exchange. This means that cryptocurrencies available on Binance often tend to be credible.
bitcoinist.com
WITHUS GOLDIA TOKEN (WGDT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 3, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WITHUS GOLDIA TOKEN (WGDT) on January 1, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WGDT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Saint Vincent Grenadine-based startup, WITHUS is...
bitcoinist.com
REGENT COIN (REGENT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed REGENT COIN (REGENT) on January 4, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the REGENT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Encompassing the entire crypto universe in one circle, Regent...
bitcoinist.com
MEFLEX (MEF) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 5, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MEFLEX (MEF) on January 5, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEF/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a community-based lifestyles platform, MEFLEX (MEF) carries out NFT,...
