Snow falls in parts of El Paso on Monday, but not forecast to linger

Parts of El Paso saw snow Monday morning, but by 10:30 a.m., the cold front that brought it was passing through.

“On the West Side of town, we’ve seen maybe half an inch of snow,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Zak Aronson. “Up on the Franklins, we’ve seen maybe around an inch.”

He added, “We’re really not expecting much more snowfall for the rest of the day.”

Aronson said it was too warm Monday for snowfall on the East Side, so that part of the city mainly saw rainfall.

“We’re not really expecting too much more rain, maybe up to a 10th of an inch in El Paso with this lingering activity over the next couple of hours.

“After that, we shouldn’t really see any more rainfall.”

Aronson said Tuesday should stay dry. He added, “We will have some breezy to windy conditions, though.”

Monday was forecast to see a high of 53, with a low of 39 at night, according to the National Weather Service's website. Tuesday was forecast to be partly cloudy, breezy and cool.

Wednesday was forecast to be on the cooler side in the mid-50s, with winds expected.

Aronson said the next few days shouldn’t see any extremely cold temperatures. “It should be cool.”

While Monday night was forecast to get into the 30s, it wasn't expected to be “too cold or frigid.”

“It could be a little bit colder for Tuesday night, maybe into the low 30s, but temperatures shouldn’t really be too much of an issue,” he said.

Aronson said a few snowstorms that have rolled through Northern New Mexico and Colorado.

“Things have been pretty active up north up the Rio Grande,” he said. “We could see some decent river flow with that snowmelt this spring. But we still have a couple more months to go of these storm systems moving through.”

While it is still too soon to forecast the amount of water that might reach the Rio Grande from the winter storms, “it looks like maybe we could get some snowmelt with these systems.”