PD: Man faces slew of charges in New Year’s Saratoga stabbing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested a man on Sunday following an alleged stabbing in a Seward Street apartment. Damon Beckerman, 28, faces a slew of charges.

On Sunday, around 11 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a Seward Street apartment in Saratoga Springs for a report of a stabbing. Officers located the victim of the alleged stabbing in the apartment, who had a knife wound in her leg. She was taken to Saratoga Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Police arrested Beckerman in connection to the stabbing. He was arraigned at the Saratoga Springs City Court.

Charges:

Third-degree Criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Aggravated criminal contempt (two counts)

Second-degree assault

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Aggravated family offense

Second-degree menacing

Third-degree assault

Beckerman was taken into the custody of the Saratoga County Sheriff instead of $40,000 cash bail, $80,000 bond, and a $300,000 partially secured bond. He is set to appear at a later date in City Court.

