PD: Man faces slew of charges in New Year’s Saratoga stabbing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department arrested a man on Sunday following an alleged stabbing in a Seward Street apartment. Damon Beckerman, 28, faces a slew of charges.Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
On Sunday, around 11 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a Seward Street apartment in Saratoga Springs for a report of a stabbing. Officers located the victim of the alleged stabbing in the apartment, who had a knife wound in her leg. She was taken to Saratoga Hospital for treatment and was later released.
Police arrested Beckerman in connection to the stabbing. He was arraigned at the Saratoga Springs City Court.Pittsfield Fire Department responds to chimney fire
Charges:
- Third-degree Criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)
- Aggravated criminal contempt (two counts)
- Second-degree assault
- First-degree unlawful imprisonment
- Aggravated family offense
- Second-degree menacing
- Third-degree assault
Beckerman was taken into the custody of the Saratoga County Sheriff instead of $40,000 cash bail, $80,000 bond, and a $300,000 partially secured bond. He is set to appear at a later date in City Court.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 9