Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Announces License Agreement With Novo Nordisk For Development Of Ipsc-Derived Cell Therapies
* FUJIFILM CELLULAR DYNAMICS ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVO NORDISK FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IPSC-DERIVED CELL THERAPIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Hydro Lithium Inc Wins 2.8 Billion Won Order
* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 REVENUE LIKELY 70 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 71 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 4.3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 5.9 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELEC: DEMAND FOR MEMORY CHIPS FELL MORE THAN EXPECTED IN Q4 DUE TO CLIENTS' CONCERNS ON CONSUMER SENTIMENT WORSENING.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
Sosei Heptares Says Partner Tempero Bio Received FDA Clearance To Advance Clinical Development Of TMP-301
* SOSEI HEPTARES PARTNER TEMPERO BIO RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF TMP-301 FOR TREATMENT OF ALCOHOL, SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
U.S. FDA grants priority review to Roche's bispecific antibody Glofitamab
ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche announced on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to the Swiss pharmaceutical company's bispecific antibody Glofitamab. Glofitamab is intended for patients with relapsed or refractory large b-cell lymphoma. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval of the cancer...
Secure Energy Announces New Director And Chairman Of The Board
* SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. * APPOINTS MICK DILGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5TH, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Workers
As a global recession looms, tech giant Amazon is set to fire 18,000 of its staff, representing a six percent cut of the company’s entire corporate workforce. The cut is understood to be the largest in Amazon’s history as the company’s chief executive office Andy Jassy announced the massive job cuts to staff in a note on Thursday, describing it as a “difficult decision”.
SEC closes probe into Burr stock trading without taking action
Retired Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) announced on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has closed a two-and-a-half year investigation of his stock trading activities without taking action against him. “This week, the SEC informed me that they have concluded their investigation with no action. I am glad to have this matter in…
ASX edges up; Hancock sweetens Warrego takeover offer
Australian shares opened higher on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed agreement over slowing the pace of hiking interest rates. The benchmark index S&P/ASX200 was up, gaining 25.90 points or 0.37% to 7,085.10 and crossing above its 200-day moving average as of 05 Jan, 10:08 am Sydney time.
Canada oil sands producers to begin evaluating proposed carbon storage site
(Reuters) - Canada's largest oil sands producers signed an agreement with the Alberta government allowing them to assess the geology of an underground carbon storage site, a step in their plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, the companies said on Wednesday. The Pathways Alliance, consisting of six companies representing 95%...
Indonesian state fertiliser firm Pupuk Kaltim plans $500 million IPO - sources
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned fertiliser company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta this year that could raise about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At least two banks have been tapped for the deal which will see...
From BAS to OEL: ASX energy stocks to keep on watchlist
Crude oil breached the US$75/barrel level and made a low of US$72.7/barrel in the first week of 2023. The recent surge in coronavirus cases and gloomy economic sentiments are some of the reasons for the gloomy performance of the world's most traded commodity. Crude oil has been in the spotlight...
Is it possible for Bitcoin to drop to zero?
In 2022, cryptocurrencies, including the biggest of them- Bitcoin, suffered deep losses due to negative sentiments. Bitcoin, unlike fiat currencies, lacks government backing, and hence, it is possible that its value can drop to zero. What will be Bitcoin’s value over coming months or years cannot be predicted using any...
NY Fed says China's COVID woes are pressuring supply chains
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Declining world supply chain pressures are being challenged by new disruptions in China tied to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Federal Reserve reported on Friday.
Three ASX small-cap resource stocks that gained over 100% in six months
The ASX provides access to a significant resource portfolio across a wide range of commodities. S&P/ASX 200 Resources index has gained over 14% in the last six months, as of 5 January 2023. Many ASX-listed small-cap resource space players have delivered decent returns. Resource stocks refer to the stocks of...
ASX-listed gold stocks to watch out for
Gold stocks showcased a mixed trend on the ASX in 2022. Gold price currently stands at US$1,824 per troy ounce. Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources, Evolution Mining, and Perseus Mining are some of the gold-focused companies listed on the ASX. Safe-haven commodity 'gold' showcased a mixed trend in 2022. While...
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why
Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
