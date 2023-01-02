Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
Related
scvnews.com
City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates
Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! There are eight different pools in the City, which need staff to accommodate the popular summer aquatics programming. Interested applicants must be 16-years-old...
scvnews.com
Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting
The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages! The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s newest addition on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m., at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle.
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
scvnews.com
Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023.
signalscv.com
The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
scvnews.com
Feb. 23: SCV Chamber Centennial Celebration Awards, Installation
On Thursday, Feb. 23, the SCV Chamber will commemorate this historic milestone with a celebration of chamber members and the thriving SCV business community. Join the celebration for an evening of awards, food and cocktails. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
scvnews.com
Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. Items on the agenda include the Old Town Newhall Mural Project Proposal and the 2023 Arts Grants Program. The full agenda is available below. The meeting will be held on the 1st Floor of...
Power Outage Effects Over 1,000 In Santa Clarita
A power outage has been reported on Thursday morning, affecting over 1,000 residents in Santa Clarita. At around 9:15 a.m. a power outage was reported off of Sierra Highway and Mad Road in Santa Clarita, according to SoCal Edison. As of 11:31 a.m. Thursday the power remains off and SoCal Edison is aware of the ...
Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita
With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue. The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain. The ...
signalscv.com
City seeks volunteers for homeless count
On Jan. 24, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will...
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Paranormal Festival To Come To Santa Clarita
ParaPod, a paranormal festival, is set to come to Santa Clarita in 2023, providing interested parties the opportunity to engage in all things cryptic. The ParaPod festival is set to take place from March 31 to April 1 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, and include documentary screenings, a stargazing event at Vasquez Rocks, guest speakers, ...
‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago
A year after a Black family won back the Bruce's Beach property previously owned by their ancestors, they're selling the land for $20 million. The post ‘Reparations’: Bruce’s Beach Being Sold Back To L.A. County That Seized It From Black Family 99 Years Ago appeared first on NewsOne.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in San Gabriel, CA
Known as the "Birthplace of the Los Angeles Region," San Gabriel has a rich history, diverse community, and vibrant arts and culture scene worth checking out when exploring the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California. The city owes its reputation to the establishment of the Mission San Gabriel...
LAC+USC Medical Center seeks public’s help in identifying patient
Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for four days.
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: 88 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 28 additional deaths and 3,602 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,783, county case totals to 3,644,850 and Santa Clarita...
pasadenanow.com
Parents, MALDEF Sue Pasadena Unified School District Over Campus Closures
A Latino civil rights organization is challenging the closure of elementary schools that serve high concentrations of Latino students in the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD), according to papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday. MALDEF (Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund) is suing the district on behalf...
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023
To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
Comments / 0