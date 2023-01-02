ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates

Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! There are eight different pools in the City, which need staff to accommodate the popular summer aquatics programming. Interested applicants must be 16-years-old...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Community Invited to West Creek Park’s Inclusive Play Area Ribbon Cutting

The second of its kind in the City of Santa Clarita, a new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park, is set to welcome parkgoers of all ages! The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s newest addition on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m., at West Creek Park, located at 24247 Village Circle.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’

The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.”   The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling

Two big changes are coming up for residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down

It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Feb. 23: SCV Chamber Centennial Celebration Awards, Installation

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the SCV Chamber will commemorate this historic milestone with a celebration of chamber members and the thriving SCV business community. Join the celebration for an evening of awards, food and cocktails. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. Items on the agenda include the Old Town Newhall Mural Project Proposal and the 2023 Arts Grants Program. The full agenda is available below. The meeting will be held on the 1st Floor of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita

With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue.  The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain.  The ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

City seeks volunteers for homeless count

On Jan. 24, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This annual event counts Santa Clarita neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the point-in-time count will...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Paranormal Festival To Come To Santa Clarita

ParaPod, a paranormal festival, is set to come to Santa Clarita in 2023, providing interested parties the opportunity to engage in all things cryptic.  The ParaPod festival is set to take place from March 31 to April 1 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, and include documentary screenings, a stargazing event at Vasquez Rocks, guest speakers, ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
