ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Britain Prince Harry

A promotional poster of the new book "Spare"is displayed in a bookstore in London, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday. The newspaper said it obtained an advance copy of the book, "Spare," due to be published next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
kalkinemedia.com

Former 'IS bride' set to face Australian court

An Australian woman rescued from a squalid Syrian detention camp was due to face court Friday on charges linked to her former husband's role within the Islamic State group. Mariam Raad was repatriated in October as part of a humanitarian mission to free Australian women and children from the notorious camps at Al-Hol and Roj.

Comments / 0

Community Policy