Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy
France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...
Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr. "It's not the end of my career to come to South...
Ronaldo set for hero's welcome in Saudi Arabia
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be greeted by thousands of adoring fans in Riyadh on Tuesday after quitting top-level football for a lucrative spell at Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. The 37-year-old, who won the Ballon d'Or five times and whose great rivalry with Lionel Messi dominated world football for well...
'Unique' Ronaldo gets rapturous welcome at new Saudi club
Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a "unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he received a thunderous welcome at his new club in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The Portuguese superstar, 37, said he had done all he could in Europe and was hungry for a new challenge as he was greeted by fireworks and deafening roars at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium.
Froome set for Tour de France after team handed wild card entry
Four-time champion Chris Froome's Israeli team Israel Premier Tech and Uno-X of Norway complete the line-up for this year's Tour de France after organisers issued invites as wild cards to compete on Wednesday. The two wild cards aside, the other 20 teams (made up of eight riders apiece) automatically qualify...
