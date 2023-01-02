Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott announces hires, promotions on communications team
Clare Lattanze and Madeline Holzmann were both promoted within the office. A new Congress brought promotions and hires in U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s Office. The Naples Republican announced several personnel decisions. Clare Lattanze, Scott’s Press Secretary since January 2021, is being promoted to Deputy Communications Director. “Clare Lattanze...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis administration surveying for CRT, DEI in Florida higher education
The latest move targeting ‘woke ideology’ comes as DeSantis gears up for his second term. The Governor’s Office is surveying for “woke ideology” in Florida’s higher education system. As Gov. Ron DeSantis leans into his second term and the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session, his...
Lawmakers Look To Stabilize Florida Agriculture Industry
As Florida lawmakers look to reduce foreign ownership of farmland, Senate Agriculture Chairman Jay Collins said Wednesday he thinks growth is possible for the state’s agriculture industry. But first, the freshman Republican senator from Tampa said the goal is to bring stability to the industry,
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis names interim Secretary at Agency for Health Care Administration
The state website lists Jason Weida as interim Secretary. Gov. Ron DeSantis named an interim Secretary and Chief of Staff for the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) hours before the state was scheduled to publicly meet with the managed care plan organizations that want to participate in Florida’s upcoming Medicaid care procurement.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
rclco.com
The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022
New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
miamitimesonline.com
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living
Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
In his inaugural address, Ron DeSantis called Washington, DC, a "floundering" city
During his inaugural address on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to continue the state's battle against "woke ideology" as he looked forward to his second term in office.
Petition to put recreational pot on Florida ballot reaches nearly 150,000 signatures
The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
WSVN-TV
Florida librarians required to attend specialized training on new state laws
(WSVN) - School librarians in Florida must undergo special training designed to help them understand new state laws like the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act and the governor’s controversial Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act. The hour-long powerpoint training video is meant to help school...
floridapolitics.com
Gabriel Llanes: What Ron DeSantis’ ambitious 2023 agenda means for America
For DeSantis, politics flows from policy. Fresh off a dominant win in the 2022 Midterms, Ron DeSantis has a popular mandate to take his results-driven conservative leadership even further in 2023. After DeSantis’ inauguration Tuesday, the Florida Governor will focus on a wide range of policy priorities to reaffirm freedom...
Beach Beacon
Surfside safety reforms could spell trouble for Florida condo market
From retirees looking to downsize, to young professionals trying to snag a starter home or snowbirds searching for a winter getaway, condominiums have long been a staple for anyone seeking a slice of Florida real estate on a budget. But safety legislation passed this year in the wake of the deadly Surfside building collapse could plunge the condo market into turmoil.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis rejects 'woke' ideology in inaugural address
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took the oath of office today, launching his second term and ushering in a new era of Republican power. Florida voters in November put the GOP in full control of the House, Senate and cabinet. “Over the past few years, as so many...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Chesapeake subsidiary acquires Florida propane business
Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Dover, reported that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, Hernando, FL. “Propane’s reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians,” said Jeff Householder, CEO of Chesapeake Utilities. “We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving.”
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis promises huge tax cuts, major education changes in second inauguration address
'Florida has accumulated a record budget surplus, and we need to enact a record amount of tax relief.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second inauguration speech was light on policy proposals, but he gave a few indications of his priorities in the upcoming Legislative Session. Most of the 16-minute speech focused...
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
floridapolitics.com
Florida bears the ‘sacred fire of liberty,’ Gov. DeSantis proclaims for second term
‘We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.’. Proclaiming that Florida carries the nation’s torch of freedom, Gov. Ron DeSantis implored the state during his inauguration address. Before a crowd of more than 3,000 dignitaries and supporters to launch his second term...
