Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Battle over former DAV site in Campbell County may not be over after all
The Campbell County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the years-long saga over the former Disabled American Veteran’s (known locally as the DAV) property in Cold Spring. The board voted to seek a discretionary review from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding...
wvxu.org
Commissioners appoint an interim prosecutor to replace Deters
Alicia Reece is the new president of the Hamilton County commissioners. The board voted Thursday to grant her the position, which rotates among the three members each year. Reece says she’s excited to lead the board in 2023. "I look forward to continuing to roll up our sleeves and...
Fox 19
Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
linknky.com
Campbell County Sheriff joins Campbell County Jailer in leading statewide associations
Two Campbell County elected officials are leading their statewide associations. Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen was sworn in as this year’s president of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association (KSA), while Campbell County Jailer James Daley continues to serve as president of the Kentucky Jailers Association (KJA). Jansen is a...
linknky.com
Boone County Judge/Executive named to Opioid Solutions Leadership Network
The National Association of Counties (NACo) selected new leaders to the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network. One of the individuals selected was Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. Judge Moore will join the cohort of county officials and leaders who pursue effective implementation of opioid settlement funds. Along with Moore, Harlan County...
Former chief deputy sues Sheriff McGuffey alleging she fired him in retaliation
A former Hamilton County chief deputy is suing Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey for allegedly firing him in retaliation for his past criticism of her.
WRBI Radio
Brookville Town Council terminates two police officers’ employment
— Two police officers are out of a job after Brookville Town Council voted to terminate the employment of Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser. The firings come as a result of last July’s Motion to Suppress hearing on obtained evidence that led to the arrests of a former Brookville Town Council candidate and another resident.
eaglecountryonline.com
Longtime Aurora City Councilman Resigns
John Borgman is moving on after nearly 29 years as a councilman. John Borgman. Photo provided. (Aurora, Ind.) – A longtime Aurora city councilman has resigned his position. John Borgman recently resigned after celebrating his 90th birthday in November. Borgman has served Aurora and its citizens for 50 years.
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
linknky.com
Southgate granted Tree City USA award
Southgate has been given a Tree City USA award by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 17th year in a row. Recreation and community events council member Aileen Okura announced the award during a Jan. 4 city council meeting. “Sometime around March we’ll get our usual little plaque for the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
falmouthoutlook.com
Falmouth Police jump ship as new Administration takes effect
By the time Falmouth Mayor Sebastian Ernst was sworn in Friday, December 30, at 5:15 p.m., Falmouth had received the resignations of all but one of its dedicated police staff. Officer Ruey Couch came to the swearing in to see the new council and mayor seated and to meet them as the only member of the department as 2023 was at the doorstep.
WKRC
Boone Co. man allegedly assaulted, threatened woman because she was going to 'expose' him
BOONE COUNTY, Ky (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky man has been arrested more than a week after he allegedly held a woman against her will, assaulted her, and threatened to kill her. Travis Steinhauer is accused of keeping the woman from leaving his Burlington home on Dec. 24. He allegedly...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies
VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
Fox 19
Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous products, dubbed “gas station heroin,” are being sold in gas stations right now that act like powerful opioids. Anyone can walk in and buy these products. The growing concern nationally is over the availability of an anti-depressant called Tianeptine. Tianeptine hasn’t been studied for...
Fox 19
Man accused of assaulting woman, holding her against her will, court docs say
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Burlington man has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman and held her against her will at his home on Christmas Eve, the Boone County sheriff says. According to Sheriff Michael Helmig, the criminal complaint says 42-year-old Travis Shane Steinhauer told the victim...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
Clermont County man accused of releasing dog to attack police officers
CINCINNATI — Two Union Township police officers are recovering after they were bitten by a dog Saturday morning. David Chapman, 35, of Union Township, is accused of releasing his dog on the officers as they responded to a dispute between Chapman and another neighbor. Witnesses said the incident started...
Fox 19
Remembering the Covington police officer who died 25 years ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday marks 25 years since a Covington police officer died in the line of duty. Officer Michael Partin was helping another officer with a suspected drunk driver on Jan. 4, 1998, when he accidentally fell into the Ohio River from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. He was...
Comments / 0