wvxu.org

Commissioners appoint an interim prosecutor to replace Deters

Alicia Reece is the new president of the Hamilton County commissioners. The board voted Thursday to grant her the position, which rotates among the three members each year. Reece says she’s excited to lead the board in 2023. "I look forward to continuing to roll up our sleeves and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Butler County GOP appoints new auditor Feb. 2

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Republican Party will appoint a new auditor on Feb. 2 to replace Roger Reynolds, who no longer can serve after he was convicted of a felony crime related to his public office. The GOP Party’s Central Committee will make the appointment at Major’s...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Boone County Judge/Executive named to Opioid Solutions Leadership Network

The National Association of Counties (NACo) selected new leaders to the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network. One of the individuals selected was Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. Judge Moore will join the cohort of county officials and leaders who pursue effective implementation of opioid settlement funds. Along with Moore, Harlan County...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

Brookville Town Council terminates two police officers’ employment

— Two police officers are out of a job after Brookville Town Council voted to terminate the employment of Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser. The firings come as a result of last July’s Motion to Suppress hearing on obtained evidence that led to the arrests of a former Brookville Town Council candidate and another resident.
BROOKVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Longtime Aurora City Councilman Resigns

John Borgman is moving on after nearly 29 years as a councilman. John Borgman. Photo provided. (Aurora, Ind.) – A longtime Aurora city councilman has resigned his position. John Borgman recently resigned after celebrating his 90th birthday in November. Borgman has served Aurora and its citizens for 50 years.
linknky.com

Southgate granted Tree City USA award

Southgate has been given a Tree City USA award by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 17th year in a row. Recreation and community events council member Aileen Okura announced the award during a Jan. 4 city council meeting. “Sometime around March we’ll get our usual little plaque for the...
SOUTHGATE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
falmouthoutlook.com

Falmouth Police jump ship as new Administration takes effect

By the time Falmouth Mayor Sebastian Ernst was sworn in Friday, December 30, at 5:15 p.m., Falmouth had received the resignations of all but one of its dedicated police staff. Officer Ruey Couch came to the swearing in to see the new council and mayor seated and to meet them as the only member of the department as 2023 was at the doorstep.
FALMOUTH, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies

VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
MAINEVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Concerns growing nationally over ‘gas station heroin’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous products, dubbed “gas station heroin,” are being sold in gas stations right now that act like powerful opioids. Anyone can walk in and buy these products. The growing concern nationally is over the availability of an anti-depressant called Tianeptine. Tianeptine hasn’t been studied for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Remembering the Covington police officer who died 25 years ago

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday marks 25 years since a Covington police officer died in the line of duty. Officer Michael Partin was helping another officer with a suspected drunk driver on Jan. 4, 1998, when he accidentally fell into the Ohio River from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. He was...
COVINGTON, KY

