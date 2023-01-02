Read full article on original website
Lazio fans hurl racist abuse at tearful Umtiti in Italy
France international Samuel Umtiti reportedly left the pitch in tears after he and Lecce teammate Lameck Banda suffered racist abuse from visiting Lazio fans in Italy's Serie A. The referee stopped the game in the second half on Wednesday because of racist taunts "coming from the visitor sector occupied by...
Saudi Arabia or South Africa? Ronaldo stumbles over mega-move
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue over his megabucks new deal on Tuesday when he seemed to say he had moved to South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia, home of his latest club Al Nassr. "It's not the end of my career to come to South...
