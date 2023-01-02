Read full article on original website
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Incredible 'Snowboarding Tunnel' at Utah Ski Resort Is Truly One of a Kind
This is just way too cool.
macaronikid.com
Snow Trails 17th Annual Will Tube for Food Event
Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, January 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
From Pink Snow to Skiing With Olympians: Ski-Resort Insiders Dish on the Over-the-Top Requests From Wealthy Guests
As the wealthy turn the world’s great mountains into their playgrounds this time of year, they’re more than willing to splash out to ensure their winter getaway on the slopes is downright epic. The Washington Post recently collected stories from current and former ski-resort employees, as well as those adjacent to the industry, about how VIP travelers spend their money on the slopes. Some of their requests seem somewhat appropriate, but others are pretty astonishing. Some will splurge on a butler for their skis, for instance, which allows them to try out different types of gear without committing to a specific pair...
5 over-the-top lodges you can rent for a rustic ranch adventure
Ranches, lodges and farmhouses on sprawling acreage are having a moment.
backpacker.com
I Went Winter Backpacking With a Polar Explorer. It Changed How I Hike.
Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. If I didn’t know any better, you could’ve convinced me I was standing on a floating ice chunk somewhere in the Arctic Ocean. The setting sun cast a glow on the horizon that, despite the subzero temperatures, painted everything a warm orange. Just moments ago, besides our pair of red, expedition-style tunnel tents, everything had been white. Flat snow filled every inch of my vision, punctuated now and then by sculptural masses of ice poking up from the surface like translucent shark fins.
gripped.com
These Rockies Ice Climbs Are Closed
The Canadian Rockies are one of the world’s most popular ice climbing locations, but some of the most popular routes are off limits this winter. Due to construction on a parking lot, the Grassi Lakes area has been closed since last spring. This means that access to the Junkyards and Scottish Gully is not allowed. Both climbs are two of the most popular introductory climbs in the Bow Valley. The area is scheduled to open sometime in 2023.
moderncampground.com
BC Parks Opens Online Camping Reservations
The cold winter season will not stop British Columbians (Canada) from preparing for the camping season at its provincial parks. According to a BC Parks Facebook post, reservations are now open for spring camping in some provincial parks. Beginning yesterday, January 3, campers can book four months from their arrival...
