Grammy Winner Tejano Group Booked for Round Up Days

Saturday night, March 25, Grammy-winning Tejano group‘Solido’ performs at the 2023 Ingleside Round Up Days held at N.O. Simmons Park, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Ingleside. The band’s booking was announced over the weekend on social media. It will be the 51st year the event’s been held, opening Friday, March 24 and offering carnival rides, games, food, arts and craft vendors, and a growing list of top-drawer entertainers.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' offers entertainment before the show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2 million people have seen a Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre employee showing off some smooth moves while preparing customers popcorn. Jason, better known as "Popcorn Guy" (it is even on his name tag), offers entertainment before the main event and so many on social media were impressed with his skills.
Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore

A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
"Hang Time" with Coach Lutz - Jan. 3rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the latest edition of "Hang Time" (and the first in 2023), Chris Thomasson talks with Islanders' Men's Basketball Coach Steve Lutz about the team opening Southland play with a win, Terrion Murdix improving this season and playing UIW back-to-back this week. You can find...
5 birds reported dead due to Christmas Eve oil spill; oil now found in Corpus Christi Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There continues to be impacts to wildlife and the environment from a Christmas Eve oil spill near Ingleside. Flint Hills initially said 90 barrels (about 3,800 gallons) of oil spilled from a leak in a pipeline, but revised that over the weekend to say that 335 barrels (14,000 gallons) of oil spilled into the waters. That's 3.5 times more oil than initially reported.
Resale shop helps women learn life skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
