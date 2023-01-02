Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll, better known as "Popcorn Guy" has been making his rounds around social media, generating large numbers for his smooth popcorn making skills. 3NEWS first reported on Grosboll last week, when word of his superior popcorn skills caught the eye of Century 16 Theatre...
Grammy Winner Tejano Group Booked for Round Up Days
Saturday night, March 25, Grammy-winning Tejano group‘Solido’ performs at the 2023 Ingleside Round Up Days held at N.O. Simmons Park, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Ingleside. The band’s booking was announced over the weekend on social media. It will be the 51st year the event’s been held, opening Friday, March 24 and offering carnival rides, games, food, arts and craft vendors, and a growing list of top-drawer entertainers.
Domingo Live talks Three Kings Day, Rosca de Reyes and more!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you call them kings, wise men, reyes or magos, there's one thing that's for certain if you're a Latino: you and la familia are going to celebrate them on January 6th!. Barbi and Rudy broke down what Three Kings Day is about and how...
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
CCPD give tips to help residents navigate online dating safely
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people begin to settle into the new year, some may be looking for love. Dating apps have skyrocketed in popularity, especially with streaming services like Netflix, creating documentaries on real testimonies of scams online. You may have heard of the ‘Tinder Swindler’.
Corpus Christi residents welcome the new year with annual Polar Bear Plunge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge gave residents the perfect reset they needed to begin the new year. 150 participants gathered at Emerald Beach Hotel along South Shoreline in support of raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mitchel and Jill Neurock told 3NEWS that...
'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' offers entertainment before the show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2 million people have seen a Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre employee showing off some smooth moves while preparing customers popcorn. Jason, better known as "Popcorn Guy" (it is even on his name tag), offers entertainment before the main event and so many on social media were impressed with his skills.
Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival returns after years-long pause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At long last, the beefeaters can rejoice!. Chair of the 39th Annual Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival Trey McCampbell joined us live to talk about the history of the festival and what to expect at the First Christian Church's first performance for the Epiphany since the COVID pandemic began.
New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks food and nutrition for a healthy 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between the treats of Halloween, the gravy boats of Thanksgiving, the tamales of Christmas and the Rosca de Reyes of Three Kings Day, it's easy to forget what we should be eating outside of special holiday foods. Luckily, Domingo Live has you covered and makes the whole Being Healthy™ thing super doable!
Locals getting ready to end the year with last minute firework shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been quite a few people heading to local fireworks stands as they get ready for the night. Every year there is always a large selection for folks to choose from. Most people prefer the huge variety packs as others are looking for the ones that will help them put on a super-sized show in the night sky.
portasouthjetty.com
Big yellowfin tuna are caught offshore
A long-haul offshore trip yielded the biggest catch of the past week in Port Aransas. Twenty-five anglers on a 56- hour trip returned to Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday, New Year’s day. They caught limits of yellowfin tuna, some weighing more than 100 pounds. Employee Natalie Michalec said the anglers also caught blackfin tuna, vermilion snapper, kingfish, bonito, jack crevalle and […]
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
'Recycle Right' program has saved the city of Corpus Christi $500K
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Officer Kimberly Tamez is just one of the workers who go neighborhood-to-neighborhood looking through your recycle bin to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing. One of the biggest no-nos she sees in...
DPS expands potential Trooper testing to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking make it easier for those who live in the Coastal Bend to see whether they have what it takes to be a Trooper. In an effort to try to reach more potential law-enforcement candidates, DPS recruiters are...
"Hang Time" with Coach Lutz - Jan. 3rd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the latest edition of "Hang Time" (and the first in 2023), Chris Thomasson talks with Islanders' Men's Basketball Coach Steve Lutz about the team opening Southland play with a win, Terrion Murdix improving this season and playing UIW back-to-back this week. You can find...
5 birds reported dead due to Christmas Eve oil spill; oil now found in Corpus Christi Marina
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There continues to be impacts to wildlife and the environment from a Christmas Eve oil spill near Ingleside. Flint Hills initially said 90 barrels (about 3,800 gallons) of oil spilled from a leak in a pipeline, but revised that over the weekend to say that 335 barrels (14,000 gallons) of oil spilled into the waters. That's 3.5 times more oil than initially reported.
Resale shop helps women learn life skills
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
