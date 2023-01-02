FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...

