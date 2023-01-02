ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petage.com

Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore

Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
BELLMORE, NY
longisland.com

Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar

Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
NORTHPORT, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Kinben Sushi Opens in Plainview

A sushi joint opened in Plainview last fall and replaced Heike Sushi with new owners. Sushi joints are not hard to find on Long Island but a really good one is worth its weight in gold and reviewers are saying Kinben Sushi is one of the good ones. You’ll find...
PLAINVIEW, NY
HuntingtonNow

New Stores Joining Huntington Shopping Center Lineup

Federal Realty Investment Trust announced several new stores Thursday that will be moving into the upgraded Huntington Shopping Center. The Container Store will join the lineup at the center, while Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Winning Take 5 tickets sold in Valley Stream and Oakland Gardens

VALLEY STREAM, NY – Two winning lottery tickets were sold for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, each worth $17,849.50. The tickets were sold at Bargain Beverage on Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream and Bayside Smoke Shop in Oakland Gardens. According to the New York Lottery, “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.” Each day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. It The post Winning Take 5 tickets sold in Valley Stream and Oakland Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
longisland.com

Minuteman Press Franchise in Huntington, NY Celebrates 45 Years in Business

John Titus is the owner of one of the first Minuteman Press franchise locations that opened in Huntington, NY in July of 1977. With over 45 years in business, John and his team at Minuteman Press in Huntington have continued to build on their established foundation and grow sales. This includes their milestone of achieving record monthly sales for their business in 2022.
HUNTINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening

Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longislandbusiness.com

SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
islipbulletin.net

Saying goodbye to a hero

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ISLIP, NY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Seaford (NY) Chooses Rosenbauer Aerial and Engine

The Seaford (NY) Fire Department is an all-volunteer department located on the south shore of Nassau County, Long Island. Its fire district is relatively small, covering 2.3 square miles with a population of roughly just over 15,000. Its response district, like most on Long Island, has a great number of...
SEAFORD, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy