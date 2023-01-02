ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wjsu.org

Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist

Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP: Statewide citations drop 45.3 percent during New Year’s period

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Citations issued by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during the 2022-23 New Year’s enforcement period were down 45.3 percent from the same stretch during 2021-22. The 2022-23 “Mississippi Highway Patrol New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period” began at 6 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, and ran through midnight on Jan. 2, 2023.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Economic Council hosts Capital Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Economic Council’s annual Capital Day helps elevate the business community’s voices. And their ideas are among those that politicians take into consideration each session. It’s not often that so many industries from across the state gather together in Jackson. But Capital Day...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

PSC’s Maxwell wants issue of robo calls resolved in 2023

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The chairman of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission said it was time something was finally done about robo calls in Mississippi. And , Dane Maxwell said he’d like a little help from state lawmakers or the federal government in getting the problem resolved. Maxwell, who’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

DE Fastlink reaches 10K subscribers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A company that provides high-speed internet service to rural customers just reached a milestone. DE Fastlink now has 10,000 subscribers. An event celebrating that achievement was held at the headquarters of the Dixie Electric Power Association on Thursday. DE Fastlink began as a pilot project of...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Power warning customers of phone scam

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power issued a scam alert Thursday afternoon, saying it had received calls threatening service disconnection and demanding financial information. “We will never call and request your personal or financial information by phone,” Mississippi Power said in a brief release warning of the scam.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
HATTIESBURG, MS

