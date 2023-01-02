ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summer Walker Announces Birth of Twins

Summer Walker has announced that she has welcomed twins. In a now deleted Instagram post, the R&B singer detailed her journey through the home birth which lasted for about 7 hours. Her ex Larry, family members, and “spirit guides” were by her side through the process, she revealed.

