ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Report: Naomi 'slated to be' in Japan ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

By Ian Carey
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HIEj_0k19XDD100

Naomi is reportedly set to travel to Tokyo.

WWE

Sasha Banks' tag team partner is reportedly headed to Tokyo as well.

According to a report from PWInsider , Naomi is "currently slated to be in Japan" but it is not clear if she will be taking part in Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

New Japan sources would not confirm that Naomi will be at the event and "intimated she was coming of her own accord." Naomi may be traveling to the event to support Banks rather than to appear on the show herself.

Banks will not be wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom but is expected to appear at the event in some capacity.

Our own Dave Meltzer addressed Banks' situation in the December 16 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter . He noted that in addition to dates with NJPW, Banks is expected to wrestle a match for Stardom in the spring as well.

Meltzer wrote:

“[Banks'] deal is with New Japan but would include one date for Stardom. That would be for a show that is expected in April, but the company had planned for the biggest show in its history, which will tentatively be announced on 12/29 at the Stardom Sumo Hall show."

Stardom has since announced All Star Grand Queendom 2023 for April 23, 2023 in the Yokohama Arena.

Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on night two of WrestleMania 38. The titles were vacated after both Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 edition of WWE Raw.

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television

WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
nodq.com

Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television

Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Naomi’s WWE Status

Sasha Banks is currently in Japan and it’s expected that she will be making an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi has also confirmed that she’s in Japan and it’s believed that she’ll be attending Wrestle Kingdom to support her tag team partner. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Naomi appear at the event.
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'

Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
411mania.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event

As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
stillrealtous.com

Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return

Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW

Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
wrestlinginc.com

Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion

Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline

The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
MMAmania.com

Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
ComicBook

Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night

The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
CNET

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live: How to Watch, Full Results, Sasha Banks Arrives and More

The biggest wrestling event outside of WWE's WrestleMania lights up the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday, Jan. 4. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom has made a name for itself over the last two decades for showcasing some of the best professional wrestling on the planet each year on 01/04 — and based on this year's card, it's likely to do so again.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged

Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
stillrealtous.com

Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star

A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
Yardbarker

Report: Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) signs with AEW

The worst kept secret since CM Punk's AEW debut has been confirmed. DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen is reporting that Mercedes Mone will indeed be Saraya's partner next week in Los Angeles when the face Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. This has been heavily speculated for...
stillrealtous.com

CJ Perry On Differences Between WWE And AEW

Miro’s AEW booking has been a talking point among wrestling fans for months now as the former TNT Champion only wrestled a total of four matches for the company in 2022. During a recent appearance on The Bailey Show, Miro’s wife CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana) discussed the differences between AEW and WWE, and she made it clear that she prefers WWE’s approach when it comes the wrestling business.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
782
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy