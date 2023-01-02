Report: Naomi 'slated to be' in Japan ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Naomi is reportedly set to travel to Tokyo.

WWE

Sasha Banks' tag team partner is reportedly headed to Tokyo as well.

According to a report from PWInsider , Naomi is "currently slated to be in Japan" but it is not clear if she will be taking part in Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

New Japan sources would not confirm that Naomi will be at the event and "intimated she was coming of her own accord." Naomi may be traveling to the event to support Banks rather than to appear on the show herself.

Banks will not be wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom but is expected to appear at the event in some capacity.

Our own Dave Meltzer addressed Banks' situation in the December 16 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter . He noted that in addition to dates with NJPW, Banks is expected to wrestle a match for Stardom in the spring as well.

Meltzer wrote:

“[Banks'] deal is with New Japan but would include one date for Stardom. That would be for a show that is expected in April, but the company had planned for the biggest show in its history, which will tentatively be announced on 12/29 at the Stardom Sumo Hall show."

Stardom has since announced All Star Grand Queendom 2023 for April 23, 2023 in the Yokohama Arena.

Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on night two of WrestleMania 38. The titles were vacated after both Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 edition of WWE Raw.