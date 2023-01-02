ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CBS Sports

Nets' Joe Harris: Minor role in return

Harris (knee) finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes Monday in the Nets' 139-103 win over the Spurs. Even though the Nets were without one of their rotational wings in Royce O'Neale (illness), Harris wasn't able to claim major minutes as he made his return to action after missing Brooklyn's previous four contests with a sore left knee. Assuming O'Neale's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Harris may struggle to capture a consistent 25-plus-minute role even after he's further removed from the knee injury.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring

Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs

Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday

Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory

Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Sports

Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss

Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Charles Leblanc: DFA'd by Marlins

Leblanc was designated for assignment by Miami on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After the signing of fellow infielder Jean Segura was officially announced on Wednesday, Leblanc was DFA'd by the Marlins in order to make room for Segura on the 40-man roster. Leblanc cracked the big leagues for the first time in his career in 2022 and was able to hold his own, slashing .263/.320/.404 through 169 plate appearances. His consistent production at the plate last season signals he will almost certainly be claimed by another club within the next few days.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment

Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Dom Nunez: Lands minor-league deal with Cubs

Nunez signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday. Nunez has made major-league appearances for the Rockies in three of the last four seasons but was claimed off waivers by the Giants in early November before being designated for assignment a week later. He'll now join the Cubs organization, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined

Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports

Omaha defeats Western Illinois 78-74

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
MACOMB, IL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest

Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday

Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday

Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI

