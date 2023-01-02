Read full article on original website
Old rider
3d ago
back then we didn't have an invasion of illegal immigrants. criminals went to jail. wasn't a million shootings. and people were held accountable for their actions.
79
Mike Longstreet
3d ago
1972 people were real & friendly. Real communication, faces not stuck in cell phones. Great music, movies & star's.
63
William Urban
3d ago
I'm 59 and it was Actually lift,, what we have now is absolutely disgusting,,,, glad I'm old, because this way is terrible 😔
42
On this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972, President Harry S. Truman dies after suffering from pneumonia
Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88 in Kansas City after coming down with pneumonia on this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972. His legacy has grown in recent decades.
This New Year, check out 10 ways America is different from 50 years ago
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
Today in History - Jan. 2
Today is Monday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2023. There are 363 days left in the year. On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency. On this date:. In 1900, U.S. Secretary of State John Hay announced the "Open Door...
On this day in history, Dec. 21, 1945, Gen. Patton dies in Germany after he was paralyzed in auto crash
General George S. Patton was paralyzed in an auto accident in Germany on Dec. 9, 1945, and died in a Heidelberg hospital 12 days later. His death spared conspiracy theories.
Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)
Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
