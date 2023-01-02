ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Never Slept' & 'Was Always Doing Something At Night' Before Quadruple Killing

The neighbor of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November revealed the suspect “never slept” and was “always doing something” at night, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was apprehended in Pennsylvania on Friday morning in connection to the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.Although little is currently known about the quadruple murder suspect, Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor in Pullman, Washington recently revealed Kohberger was a “very late-night person” who was regularly doing things as late as 12 AM and 1 AM in the morning."He’s normally...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger Hints At Possible Second Killer Following Arrest

The man in custody for allegedly killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, hinted there could be another suspect on the loose. When Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday in connection to the quadruple murders, he allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody for the University of Idaho murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source revealed Kohberger's startling question to law enforcement, telling Nation News reporter Brian Entin that "when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody he 'asked if anyone else was arrested.'" According to...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
