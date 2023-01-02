ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange

By Annie Grayer, Whitney Wild, Katelyn Polantz
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
HWGA
2d ago

So you were less concerned about what this had done to our country than your "next rung up the ladder" prospects? Absolutely pathetic! Good. Now maybe you'll understand that words and actions matter.

Fern Cornejo
2d ago

I am not for Trump but I think all these people put a demise to their career Noone stop his insanity. They started leaving when it was ending

haulin' ass's
2d ago

I was laughing at every person who would eventually end up leaving or stepping down because they were starting figure it out that if they stayed they would never be employable again after all the lies.That Huckabee lady lying daily for trump and now she thinks people will vote for her to be governor is laughable at best.who would want to hire the nazi looking Steven Miller I think is his name and the list goes on and on.😂🤣😂🤣😅

