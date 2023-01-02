'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange

Former first lady Melania Trump thought her husband Donald was getting “bad advice” in his final months in office and was concerned about unannounced visitors — such as election-denying attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell — walking in on her wearing only a robe, according to testimony by her estranged former chief of staff earlier this year. Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee that investigated last year’s Capitol riot that Melania, now 52, thought her husband’s advisers failed him during the final part of his presidency and grew “very upset” when they entered the White House’s residential areas without warning. “She...

6 DAYS AGO