The Most Unique Duggar Baby Names and Their Meanings: Spurgeon, Evangeline and More

Many members of the Duggar family are known for giving their kids unusual names. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Jill Dillard (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and more Counting On alums all picked unique baby names with special meanings!

Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, welcomed baby No. 2, daughter Evangeline, in November 2020. Considering, Jeremy is an ordained minister and Jinger’s book, Becoming Free Indeed, is about her faith journey, it comes as no surprise that their children’s names have a religious influence.

By definition, Evangeline means “good news” or “bringer of good news,” and it’s right on theme with the meaning behind their first child’s name, Felicity, who was born in 2018.

“We wanted something unique, but not difficult for people to spell,” Jeremy previously said about his firstborn during an appearance on Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s “Behind the Scenes” podcast. “It’s actually a pretty cool story — Felicity and Perpetua were two of the very early Christian martyrs in Rome … It’s a really dramatic and incredible glimpse into early Christian martyrdom.”

As for Jessa and

, the parents acknowledged that they simply “liked” their third child, Ivy Jane’s name, while noting that the moniker is linked to a historical figure.

“Jessa and I talked about it beforehand this time around. We actually had a name picked out before she was born,” Ben explained in a TLC video featured on the Duggar Family Blog after Ivy’s birth in 2019. “We liked the way those names flowed together and with her middle name, Jane, she’s actually named after Lady Jane Grey, who was a young lady who was queen of England for a short time during the 1500s. She’s a very inspirational character to us.”

While the couple chose the names of their four children for aesthetic reasons first, they were also influenced by their religion. Their firstborn, son, Spurgeon Elliot, was named after Charles Spurgeon, a British preacher who lived in the 1800s whose teachings had a big impact on their lives. His middle name, Elliot, was chosen in honor of Christian missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot.

The Growing Up Duggar author said her second son Henry Wilberforce’s first name was chosen because she thought it was cute. His unusual middle name was inspired by William Wilberforce, who was a British politician and philanthropist that headed the movement to abolish the slave trade in the 1800s.

