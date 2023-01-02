A Leesburg woman’s scheme to use a man friend’s tools to obtain baseball cards resulted in her arrest Tuesday afternoon. The man friend arrived at his Fruitland Park property in time to see two men loading his tools and other property into a trailer. He was able to block the truck and attached trailer so the men could not leave the property. The man called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to his home in the 800 block of Berryhill Circle.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO