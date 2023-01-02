Read full article on original website
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon resident discusses impact of home sales in area on property taxes
My parents live on the next property and pay $400, yet I paid $1,200 this year. When I asked why, I was told that the property taxes are being determined by the average home sales in the area. The tax office isn’t even evaluating the properties in person – they are just going off home sales, during a down economy and inflation cost.
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
Ocala dog handler hits big with Harrier
Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.
live5news.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further Notice
Monkey Island, December 26, 2022Photo byUncovering Florida. Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the playful monkeys at Homosassa's "Monkey Island", one of the area's most popular roadside attractions, may be surprised to learn that the mischievous little critters are currently still "on vacation" and will be until further notice.
First newborn surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
Two years after being installed, a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida was used for the first time.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Animal Services to continue Betty White Challenge
In honor of Betty White, an iconic actress and animal advocate who passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021, Marion County Animal Services has announced that it will hold the Betty White Challenge every January in her name. During the month of January, Marion County residents...
Citrus County Chronicle
"Fins & Flights" event to take place Friday in Cedar Key
CEDAR KEY — After a hiatus of two years, the Cedar Key Dolphin Project is ready to welcome supporters and colleagues to a special evening of entertainment, information, libations and tastes at “Fins & Flights,” an evening celebration on Friday, Jan. 6 at Cedar Key’s 83 West & 29 North restaurants on Dock Street.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mallards indoor shooting range under construction
Citrus County’s new indoor shooting range is tentatively set to open in 18 months. Chad Damron, owner of Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel, is relocating his Crystal River store to a spacious new facility on 8.5 acres at the corner of State Road 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue, roughly a half-mile east of Turkey Oak Drive.
leesburg-news.com
Baseball card ‘trade’ leads to Leesburg woman’s arrest
A Leesburg woman’s scheme to use a man friend’s tools to obtain baseball cards resulted in her arrest Tuesday afternoon. The man friend arrived at his Fruitland Park property in time to see two men loading his tools and other property into a trailer. He was able to block the truck and attached trailer so the men could not leave the property. The man called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to his home in the 800 block of Berryhill Circle.
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities
A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
Citrus County Chronicle
LEVY ARRESTS 12/26-01/01
Brown, Steven Allen, age 28 of Inglis, FL booked 12/31/2022 at 01:08 for Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under 1,000 dollars, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Burton, Marquis Deshawn, age...
Citrus County Chronicle
The Levy Citizen's top news headlines of 2022
From milestone birthdays and achievements to new businesses and retirements/resignations, there was a little bit of everything inside the Levy Citizen throughout this past year. Below are just a handful of the Citizen’s top news headlines from 2022. Strow announces retirement from Williston police force. After a 50-year career...
WCJB
Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to planned renovation of sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to the planned renovation of the sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room. The projects available funding sits at $453,041.80. The project was identified as a high priority based on the current condition and health risks it poses to continue...
Teen hospitalized as a ‘trauma alert’ after ATV collision in Pasco County; child injured
A 16-year-old and a 12-year-old were hospitalized after the ATVs they were riding in collided in Crystal Springs, officials said.
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
813area.com
Station House BBQ is One of Tampa's Top Restaurants in 2023
Station House BBQ is a popular barbecue restaurant located on the northern outskirts of Tampa, in Lutz, FL. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and friendly atmosphere. At Station House BBQ, diners can choose from various barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness new downtown hotel project victim of labor and supply problems
Four months behind schedule and 15 percent over his anticipated budget in building Inverness’ new downtown extended-stay hotel, hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai said the Springwood Suites hotel will open by Jan. 15. A few minutes later he said, “Maybe by the end of January.”. “Hope is the main...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
