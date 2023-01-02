In spite of being discontinued back in 2020, the Ford Fusion continues to earn its fair share of accolades, making Kelley Blue Book’s list of the best used electrified vehicles available for less than $15,000, iSeeCars’ lists of the best five-year-old used cars and one of the top 20 used vehicles overall, as well as ranking well in multiple Consumer Reports‘ comparisons, including being named one of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k and one of the best five-year-old used hybrid sedans and hatchbacks with the best fuel economy. Now, that trend continues, as the 2018 Ford Fusion has been recognized by the same consumer organization as one of the top used hybrids with the best fuel economy.

