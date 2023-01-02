Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Automatic Window Control System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automatic window control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2020, published on January 3rd, 2023, and assigned serial number 11542743. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed its fair share of window-related patents in recent...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Prototype Shows Off New Tail Lights
Last September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Then, in early December, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and just a couple of weeks later, a Lariat trimmed model was also seen driving around, clad in heavy camo. Now, Ford Authority has spotted another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype, this time with its new tail lights on display.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Family Sales Increase 76 Percent In Q3 2022
Ford Bronco family sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. MODEL Q3 22 / Q3 21 Q3 22 Q3 21 YTD 22 / YTD 21 YTD 22 YTD 21. BRONCO +235.48% 31,545 9,403 +746.60% 86,387 10,204. BRONCO SPORT +3.56% 21,427 20,690 -1.51%...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 5.4L Triton V8 Lean Operation Has Easy Fix: Video
FoMoCo technician and YouTuber Brian of the Ford Tech Makuloco channel has quite made quite a few videos centered around the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine in recent months, covering its well-documented ticking noises and how to rectify them, as well as valve cover issues. Now, he’s back with a new video discussing a common cause behind lean codes on Ford F-150 models equipped with this particular engine, too.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Gets Reduced Capacity Amp Option
Entering its third model year of production, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport has received a handful of minor changes, as well as a big one – the launch of the all-new Heritage Edition models. However, as various supply chain issues continue to plague automotive production, the rugged crossover is also facing some additional changes for the new model year. That list now includes a reduced capacity amplifier option, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Production To End By 2030: Report
The all-new, S650 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September and is set to launch this summer, but the wheels of the automotive world never stop spinning. As such, we’re always looking forward to what the future might hold, and the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions is providing us with something in that regard, as it states that S650 Ford Mustang production is set to end by 2030.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Regular Cab: Real World Pics
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one old fashioned regular cab, such as a bare-bones XL model, as well as a better-equipped XLT. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT regular cab, this time finished in Iconic Silver.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Explorer Production Adds SecuriCode Delete Option
The current-gen Ford Explorer debuted in 2019 for the 2020 model year, but enters 2023 essentially unchanged, save for a few minor tweaks. Bigger things are on the horizon with a forthcoming mid-cycle refresh, redesign, and an all-electric version of the popular crossover, but in the meantime, shoppers will notice that one additional change is taking place on the 2023 Ford Explorer. That change is the addition of a SecuriCode delete option, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Gets Favorable Ruling In AirPro Copyright Lawsuit
Back in March 2020, Ford filed a lawsuit against a company called AirPro – which produces scanning tools used for vehicle diagnostics – accusing it of trademark violations and improperly transferring Ford diagnostic software, as well as for breach of contract, violations of the Michigan Uniform Trade Practices Act, and unfair competition under Michigan common law. The automaker claimed that AirPro notates on its website that its products are a suitable alternative for buying official Blue Oval hardware and software, and also used Ford’s logo without its permission. Now, U.S. Eastern District of Michigan Judge George Caram Steeh has ruled in Ford’s favor, according to Repairer Driven News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Publishes Tribute To Motorsport Legend Ken Block: Video
This past Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that race car driver, purveyor of Hoonigan Industries, star of the viral Gymkhana video series, former Ford partner, and all-around car guy Ken Block tragically passed away after a snowmobile accident. Block spent a decade with The Blue Oval before the two parted ways in early 2021 as he sought to expand his empire, after which he sold off a number of his personal vehicles, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution, 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3 and a classic Ford F-150 dubbed the “Hoonitruck,” though he held onto his beloved and bonkers Ford Mustang called “Hoonicorn.” Ken Block and The Blue Oval enjoyed a deep connection for many years, which is precisely why the automaker has released a tribute video documenting some of those many historic moments.
fordauthority.com
Ford EVs In China Get More Expensive As Subsidy Program Ends
For some time, China has been one of the more aggressive countries on earth in terms of transitioning away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward all-electric ones. As such, Ford has also been aggressive as it tries to gain market share in that country, recently launching Electric Mach Technologies to develop and manufacture battery cells and batteries and slashing Ford Mustang Mach-E prices. Regardless, the automaker’s sales in China have declined in recent quarters, and as Ford Authority reported a little over a year ago, that country’s officials have been planning on ending alternative energy vehicles subsidies for some time. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, making Ford EVs – as well as electric vehicles in general – more expensive, according to Reuters.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
fordauthority.com
2018 Ford Fusion Among Best Used Hybrids For Fuel Economy
In spite of being discontinued back in 2020, the Ford Fusion continues to earn its fair share of accolades, making Kelley Blue Book’s list of the best used electrified vehicles available for less than $15,000, iSeeCars’ lists of the best five-year-old used cars and one of the top 20 used vehicles overall, as well as ranking well in multiple Consumer Reports‘ comparisons, including being named one of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k and one of the best five-year-old used hybrid sedans and hatchbacks with the best fuel economy. Now, that trend continues, as the 2018 Ford Fusion has been recognized by the same consumer organization as one of the top used hybrids with the best fuel economy.
This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8
The Apache helicopter shares a name with the Dodge 392 Hemi V8. The Apache is aptly named, too; the 392 is the biggest naturally aspirated V8 in Dodge's lineup. The post This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Security Vulnerabilities Discovered And Addressed
As new vehicles continue to come equipped with more and more technology, there’s one major problem that owners face – security threats. We’ve already seen this happen numerous times in recent years, with certain vehicles being exposed for security flaws, while even Ford’s Phone As A Key function (as well as similar features from other automakers) was found to be susceptible to hackers, who can remotely gain access to those systems via Bluetooth. This is precisely that sort of thing that both automakers and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are trying to prevent, but a recent test discovered some new vulnerabilities in terms of Ford security measures, as well as those employed by other automakers, according to Security Affairs.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot Vehicle Gets Diecast Model
Though it isn’t officially available in police spec, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has undergone testing in a variety of places for that specific purpose as many law enforcement agencies explore the possibility of going all-electric in the coming years, whether that be by choice or mandate. Now, the very first Ford Mustang Mach-E GT police pilot vehicle is being immortalized in die-cast form by Greenlight Collectibles, which just revealed the new 1:64 model.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0