Gear Patrol
11 Electric Cars That Qualify for the 2023 Federal Tax Credit
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in Congress and was signed into law. The new law makes some critical changes to the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles for 2023. The 200,000 manufacturer cap has been removed. But EVs must now be assembled in North America to be eligible. Eventually, batteries will need to be produced and sourced in North America to receive the full credit. Vehicles will also need to be priced beneath a $55,000 threshold for cars and an $80,000 cap for trucks, SUVs and vans.
Here’s how to know whether your new electric vehicle qualifies for Biden’s $7,500 EV tax credit
It's not as straightforward as it seems.
New List of Cars Eligible for the EV Tax Credit in 2023
If you're in the market for a new car this year and considering an electric vehicle, the government has just issued an updated list of the 22 options (including 2023 models) available for the electric...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Tax Credit MSRP Requirements Make Little Sense
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
Biden slammed for workaround rule that will give EV tax credits for expensive sports cars
THE Biden administration outlined guidance on Thursday specifying which electric vehicles qualify for a $7,500 tax credit. But one workaround within the legislation has motorists up in arms after President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. This signing expanded the list of electric vehicles (EVs)...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Verge
Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit
If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
