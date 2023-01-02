The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in Congress and was signed into law. The new law makes some critical changes to the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles for 2023. The 200,000 manufacturer cap has been removed. But EVs must now be assembled in North America to be eligible. Eventually, batteries will need to be produced and sourced in North America to receive the full credit. Vehicles will also need to be priced beneath a $55,000 threshold for cars and an $80,000 cap for trucks, SUVs and vans.

