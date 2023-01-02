ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Gear Patrol

11 Electric Cars That Qualify for the 2023 Federal Tax Credit

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in Congress and was signed into law. The new law makes some critical changes to the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles for 2023. The 200,000 manufacturer cap has been removed. But EVs must now be assembled in North America to be eligible. Eventually, batteries will need to be produced and sourced in North America to receive the full credit. Vehicles will also need to be priced beneath a $55,000 threshold for cars and an $80,000 cap for trucks, SUVs and vans.
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Tax Credit MSRP Requirements Make Little Sense

As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
New York Post

Joe Biden rejects South Korea nuclear exercises suggestion with firm ‘no’

WASHINGTON — President Biden smacked down South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s proposal for joint nuclear exercises Monday, telling reporters he’s not discussing the idea. Hours earlier, a South Korean newspaper quoted Yoon as saying that joint military exercises involving nuclear weapons are under consideration and that US officials are “quite positive” about the idea. A reporter asked Biden about the report on the White House lawn as he returned to Washington from a donor’s beach home in St. Croix, USVI. “President Biden, are you discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea right now?” the journalist asked. “No,” Biden replied, shooting the questioner a disbelieving...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023

As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
The Verge

Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit

If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy