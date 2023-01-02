Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Rivian Slightly Misses 25,000 Production Target
Rivian has faced its fair share of ups and downs since it began producing vehicles back in 2021, including enjoying one of the largest IPOs in history, which was followed by a number of supply chain constraints that prompted the automaker to halve its production target for 2022 from 50,000 vehicles to 25,000. After share prices tumbled amid this bad news, Ford sold several million of its shares in the company, though it still holds a sizable stake. However, even after laying off some employees and nixing a relationship with Mercedes-Benz, Rivian remained adamant that it would reach its production goal, and it very nearly did, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Gets Reduced Capacity Amp Option
Entering its third model year of production, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport has received a handful of minor changes, as well as a big one – the launch of the all-new Heritage Edition models. However, as various supply chain issues continue to plague automotive production, the rugged crossover is also facing some additional changes for the new model year. That list now includes a reduced capacity amplifier option, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Prototype Shows Off New Tail Lights
Last September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Then, in early December, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and just a couple of weeks later, a Lariat trimmed model was also seen driving around, clad in heavy camo. Now, Ford Authority has spotted another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype, this time with its new tail lights on display.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Regular Cab: Real World Pics
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months since then, Ford Authority has spotted the brand new pickup out driving around in all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one old fashioned regular cab, such as a bare-bones XL model, as well as a better-equipped XLT. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the redesigned pickup in this configuration – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT regular cab, this time finished in Iconic Silver.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT VIN 001 Headed To Auction For Charity
In recent years, we’ve seen a number of notable Blue Oval vehicles sold at auction, raising tons of money for charity, a list that includes the first 2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 ever built – which hammered for $1.075 million and $500k, respectively – a custom First Edition Bronco for the Pope Francis Center, and a Bronco Las Vegas Raiders Edition build, to name just a few. Thus, it makes sense that the very first 2024 Ford Mustang GT would also go up for grabs in an effort to help a worthy cause, and that’s precisely what’s set to happen at Barrett-Jackson’s flagship Scottsdale auction later this month.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 5.4L Triton V8 Lean Operation Has Easy Fix: Video
FoMoCo technician and YouTuber Brian of the Ford Tech Makuloco channel has quite made quite a few videos centered around the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine in recent months, covering its well-documented ticking noises and how to rectify them, as well as valve cover issues. Now, he’s back with a new video discussing a common cause behind lean codes on Ford F-150 models equipped with this particular engine, too.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Production To End By 2030: Report
The all-new, S650 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September and is set to launch this summer, but the wheels of the automotive world never stop spinning. As such, we’re always looking forward to what the future might hold, and the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions is providing us with something in that regard, as it states that S650 Ford Mustang production is set to end by 2030.
fordauthority.com
2018 Ford Fusion Among Best Used Hybrids For Fuel Economy
In spite of being discontinued back in 2020, the Ford Fusion continues to earn its fair share of accolades, making Kelley Blue Book’s list of the best used electrified vehicles available for less than $15,000, iSeeCars’ lists of the best five-year-old used cars and one of the top 20 used vehicles overall, as well as ranking well in multiple Consumer Reports‘ comparisons, including being named one of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k and one of the best five-year-old used hybrid sedans and hatchbacks with the best fuel economy. Now, that trend continues, as the 2018 Ford Fusion has been recognized by the same consumer organization as one of the top used hybrids with the best fuel economy.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Automatic Window Control System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automatic window control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2020, published on January 3rd, 2023, and assigned serial number 11542743. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed its fair share of window-related patents in recent...
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Overlanding Rig By John Pangilinan: SEMA Photos
The 2022 SEMA Show was chock full of cool builds, with a large number of Blue Oval models present to lull over as well. That includes more than one Ford Transit equipped with a vast array of aftermarket parts and accessories, such as the “Digital Nomad,” a very special overlanding rig designed and built by John Pangilinan that’s based on an all-wheel drive 2022 Ford Transit 350 XLT cargo van.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln MKZ Among Best 10 Year Old Hybrids For The Money
Though it was discontinued some time ago, the Lincoln MKZ continues to earn accolades, including Top Safety Pick+ honors from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a spot on the the best used vehicles for under $15k and one of the best used cars that cost between $15k and $20k lists from Consumer Reports. Now, the Lincoln MKZ continues to receive recognition for being a great value, as iSeeCars has placed the electrified variant on its best 10-year-old hybrids for the money list – joining the Ford Fusion Hybrid in that regard.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Custom Is UK’s Best Selling Vehicle Of 2022
As recently as 2020, the the Ford Fiesta and the Ford Transit Custom finished one and two on the UK’s best-selling vehicles list, but times are quickly changing. In 2021, the Ford Transit Custom took over the top spot as Britain’s best-selling vehicle, and it hasn’t looked back since. In fact, with the final numbers for 2022 in the books, the Ford Transit Custom was once again the UK’s best-selling vehicle, holding onto its title for another year.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
fordauthority.com
NYC Orders More Ford E-Transit, F-150 Lightning EVs
Back in December of 2021, New York City officials announced that they would be investing $420 million to purchase electric vehicles and expand charging infrastructure in an effort to go all-electric by 2035. That transition began shortly thereafter when the city ordered 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossovers to take the place of ICE vehicles in its fleet. This past October, NYC announced that it had reached its goal of of transitioning 4,000 vehicles in the city fleet to EVs a full three years ahead of schedule, and also placed an order for 300 Ford E-Transit vans to boost that fleet. Now, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the city will use $10.1 million in federal grants to replace nearly 925 ICE vehicles with EVs and install 315 new EV chargers across the city.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Family Sales Increase 76 Percent In Q3 2022
Ford Bronco family sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. MODEL Q3 22 / Q3 21 Q3 22 Q3 21 YTD 22 / YTD 21 YTD 22 YTD 21. BRONCO +235.48% 31,545 9,403 +746.60% 86,387 10,204. BRONCO SPORT +3.56% 21,427 20,690 -1.51%...
fordauthority.com
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R With 18 Miles Up For Auction
With the beloved S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 bowing out of the lineup a couple of years ago, we’ve seen more than a few low-mile examples pop up for sale and go for good money. That includes this 2019 model with just 250 miles on the clock, as well as this 5.600-mile 2020 model. However, this pretty amazing 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R with just 18 miles on the clock currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer looks poised to break the proverbial bank at the moment.
fordauthority.com
Ford Publishes Tribute To Motorsport Legend Ken Block: Video
This past Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that race car driver, purveyor of Hoonigan Industries, star of the viral Gymkhana video series, former Ford partner, and all-around car guy Ken Block tragically passed away after a snowmobile accident. Block spent a decade with The Blue Oval before the two parted ways in early 2021 as he sought to expand his empire, after which he sold off a number of his personal vehicles, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution, 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3 and a classic Ford F-150 dubbed the “Hoonitruck,” though he held onto his beloved and bonkers Ford Mustang called “Hoonicorn.” Ken Block and The Blue Oval enjoyed a deep connection for many years, which is precisely why the automaker has released a tribute video documenting some of those many historic moments.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot Vehicle Gets Diecast Model
Though it isn’t officially available in police spec, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has undergone testing in a variety of places for that specific purpose as many law enforcement agencies explore the possibility of going all-electric in the coming years, whether that be by choice or mandate. Now, the very first Ford Mustang Mach-E GT police pilot vehicle is being immortalized in die-cast form by Greenlight Collectibles, which just revealed the new 1:64 model.
Comments / 0