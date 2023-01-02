ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

onefootdown.com

Transfer Portal: Quarterback Sam Hartman commits to Notre Dame Football

Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback who entered the transfer portal just over a week ago, gave his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The possibility of Hartman transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility became public right before Christmas — and what a (late) Christmas present this is for the Irish. Hartman holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes, and was the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal this cycle.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football and choking on bowl schadenfreude

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan welcome in the new year for Notre Dame Football with tidings of comfort and joy. In this episode:. Recasting Dan Brown’s world with Indiana Jones because Joshua saw an old cowboy. Scientology and the Amish... basically the same thing. REVIEWS!. Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl win...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Gator Bowl TV audience was a huge success

People that don’t like college football often complain about the bowls, and more specifically the number of them. It was a really enjoyable college football bowl season this year thanks to so many games being a quality watch — but that still doesn’t matter. The reason there are so many games is that it’s a fantastic television product that pulls in more viewers than almost every other sport out there except the NFL.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Loses a Tough One to Boston College, 70-63

Tonight the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Basketball (8-6, 0-3) team headed to Boston to face the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1), hoping to secure their first conference win. “We’ve got plenty of chances,” said Dane Goodwin following the Miami game last Friday. “Plenty of good teams in this league where we can turn it around and hopefully get some wins. We’ve got to dig down, we’ve got to work.” How did the Irish fare against the Eagles, you ask? Lets have a look!
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Hartman to ND, the turning point…

I have been a Notre Dame football fan for pretty much my whole life, but if I were to go back to when I really started remembering things about ND football, it would have be the fall of 1987. It was that year that I truly fell in love with the Irish as I followed Tim Brown in his Heisman Trophy winning season. Not to mention the fact that my parents bought me a navy blue rugby shirt and ironed on 81 and Brown on the back. I was ten years old at that time and the following year the Irish won the National Championship under Lou Holtz. I was completely hooked. Later that summer (or the summer after that maybe), I had the chance to meet Chris Zorich as he was interning at a neighbor’s law firm and came over to that neighbor’s house for a summer party. To say that I was forever an ND fan was pretty accurate.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Indiana: Notre Dame

While on the road trip from Michigan to Illinois, we drove through Indiana, and stopped at the University of Notre Dame (which is actually a football rival - #fighton!). We stopped in the book store, then walked through the campus a bit to check out the Golden Dome building, and we took a peek into the University Church, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Southgate Crossing line dances into the new year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people are dancing their way into the new year!. Line dancing classes happen every Wednesday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. It’s a great way to exercise, and even better way to meet new people!. Chris Highbaugh, a former colleague of ours here at WNDU,...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses

AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
AKRON, IN
b969fm.com

Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post

ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Woman hurt in South Bend fire on Wednesday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend. Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street. Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under...
SOUTH BEND, IN

