Notre Dame Football: What Sam Hartman’s commitment means for the Irish
I’m not sure the full impact of Sam Hartman’s commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the transfer portal can be fully measured one week into January, but for certain it’s the biggest roster addition since Manti Te’o... and it’s bigger than that. Perhaps...
Transfer Portal: Quarterback Sam Hartman commits to Notre Dame Football
Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback who entered the transfer portal just over a week ago, gave his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The possibility of Hartman transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility became public right before Christmas — and what a (late) Christmas present this is for the Irish. Hartman holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes, and was the top-rated quarterback in the transfer portal this cycle.
Notre Dame Football: Defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola says his goodbye to the Irish
On Wednesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola sent out his farewells to Notre Dame via social media as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft. Jayson Ademilola played in 52 games for Notre Dame over the course of five seasons. He was a prized...
Transfer Portal: Notre Dame offers Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony
Notre Dame’s big win in the transfer portal with the commitment of Sam Hartman is just the tip of the iceberg of what they want to accomplish during this cycle. On Thursday, we found out that the Irish offered wide receiver Andrel Anthony from the Michigan Wolverines. Anthony, from...
Transfer Portal: Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper visits Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have many needs for 2023 and beyond that can be helped with a healthy transfer portal cycle. One of the positions that Notre Dame will need to improve upon before spring is at safety. On Wednesday, we found out that Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Thomas...
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame Football and choking on bowl schadenfreude
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan welcome in the new year for Notre Dame Football with tidings of comfort and joy. In this episode:. Recasting Dan Brown’s world with Indiana Jones because Joshua saw an old cowboy. Scientology and the Amish... basically the same thing. REVIEWS!. Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl win...
Notre Dame Football: Gator Bowl TV audience was a huge success
People that don’t like college football often complain about the bowls, and more specifically the number of them. It was a really enjoyable college football bowl season this year thanks to so many games being a quality watch — but that still doesn’t matter. The reason there are so many games is that it’s a fantastic television product that pulls in more viewers than almost every other sport out there except the NFL.
Quarterback Is Still A Need For Notre Dame In The Transfer Portal
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner had some brilliant moments in the Gator Bowl, but there is still a need for a talented portal quarterback
Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Loses a Tough One to Boston College, 70-63
Tonight the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Men’s Basketball (8-6, 0-3) team headed to Boston to face the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1), hoping to secure their first conference win. “We’ve got plenty of chances,” said Dane Goodwin following the Miami game last Friday. “Plenty of good teams in this league where we can turn it around and hopefully get some wins. We’ve got to dig down, we’ve got to work.” How did the Irish fare against the Eagles, you ask? Lets have a look!
Notre Dame Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Boston College
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are playing terrible basketball this season, and there’s really nothing to suggest that it will change anytime soon — if at all. After starting the season 5-0, the Irish have lost 6 of their next nine, which includes three conference games. It’s not...
Hartman to ND, the turning point…
I have been a Notre Dame football fan for pretty much my whole life, but if I were to go back to when I really started remembering things about ND football, it would have be the fall of 1987. It was that year that I truly fell in love with the Irish as I followed Tim Brown in his Heisman Trophy winning season. Not to mention the fact that my parents bought me a navy blue rugby shirt and ironed on 81 and Brown on the back. I was ten years old at that time and the following year the Irish won the National Championship under Lou Holtz. I was completely hooked. Later that summer (or the summer after that maybe), I had the chance to meet Chris Zorich as he was interning at a neighbor’s law firm and came over to that neighbor’s house for a summer party. To say that I was forever an ND fan was pretty accurate.
Visit Indiana: Notre Dame
While on the road trip from Michigan to Illinois, we drove through Indiana, and stopped at the University of Notre Dame (which is actually a football rival - #fighton!). We stopped in the book store, then walked through the campus a bit to check out the Golden Dome building, and we took a peek into the University Church, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Southgate Crossing line dances into the new year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people are dancing their way into the new year!. Line dancing classes happen every Wednesday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. It’s a great way to exercise, and even better way to meet new people!. Chris Highbaugh, a former colleague of ours here at WNDU,...
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses
AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post
ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
Woman hurt in South Bend fire on Wednesday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire Wednesday night in South Bend. Crews were called around 8:10 p.m. to a multi-family home complex in the 500 block of S. St. Joseph Street. Firefighters quickly brought a fire on the third floor under...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
