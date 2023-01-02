ZANESVILLE, oh – All are welcome to join a concert with the title An Irregular Christmas at the Central Trinity Church. An Irregular Christmas is a free music concert performed by a former Muskingum County resident, Nate Terry. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County as he played the piano and organ during his middle school years. He graduated college with a music degree and now has a music publishing company. During his visit back home to Muskingum County, he’ll be performing a concert to reconnect his music career and religious journey.

