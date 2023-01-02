Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Maryetta L. Baggett
Maryetta Lynn Baggett, 64, passed away January 4, 2023, comfortably at her home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. She was born December 24, 1958, in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Charles Todd and Linda King Todd. She was a proud wife, mother,...
WHIZ
Kenneth E. LePage
Kenneth Edgar LePage, 85 of New Concord, passed away peacefully at The Oaks at Bethesda surrounded by his loving family on January 2, 2023. Kenny was born on April 6, 1937 to P. Edgar and Edna (Robinson) LePage. He was born on the family farm near Rix Mills where he called home his entire life. Kenny was proud that the LePage Family Farm was recognized as a two generation, Ohio Century Farm on December 1, 2016.
WHIZ
Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill
Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill, age 96 of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. Evie was born October 24th, 1926 to the late William Brotton and Ida Fogle Brotton. Her early memories include spending time with her siblings Jake, Bonita, and Bob on Rado Ridge, and sheering sheep with Ma’am, her beloved grandmother.
WHIZ
Anthony Edward Johnson
Anthony Edward Johnson, 54, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Grant Hospital in Columbus. Tony was born October 27, 1968 in Zanesville, son of Mary Johnson and Charlie Carr. Anthony is preceded in death by his aunt, Lillie; his grandmothers, Margie and Eloise; brother-in-law, Robert; and nephews Matthew and Robby.
WHIZ
Central Trinity Church Will Be Holding An Irregular Christmas Concert
ZANESVILLE, oh – All are welcome to join a concert with the title An Irregular Christmas at the Central Trinity Church. An Irregular Christmas is a free music concert performed by a former Muskingum County resident, Nate Terry. Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County as he played the piano and organ during his middle school years. He graduated college with a music degree and now has a music publishing company. During his visit back home to Muskingum County, he’ll be performing a concert to reconnect his music career and religious journey.
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
WHIZ
Updates on the Mosaic Tile Tear Down
ZANESVILLE, oh – The tear down of the Mosiac Tile in Zanesville continues. The process of tearing down the Mosiac Tile started in late November with asbestos remediation, tearing out old pipe wrap and other materials containing asbestos. The materials have been transported to a hazmat land field. For the remaining bricks and timber, these materials will be reused and recycled.
WHIZ
ArtCoz Artist of the Month
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Artist Colony of Zanesville is a group of artists that have joined together to promote local artists and artisans along with their creativity. ArtCoz member Lori Ward was chosen as January’s Artist of the Month and she explained how she works with metals to design her own jewelry.
WHIZ
Pawsitive Partner Award and Pet of the Week: Meet Ryder
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Animal Shelter Society’s starting the new year off by thanking a local business that helps support their work. The Winerak and its owner Mike Alfman was presented the “Pawsitive” Partner Award. Alfman said his support of the shelter comes from wanting to give animals their best life.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Eleven Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found eleven guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court on January 3, 2023. •Roy Wilson, 66 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $500 fine, serve 90 days in jail, with 87 days suspended, placed him on two years of community control with the following conditions: attend and complete a 72-hour driver intervention program, and suspended his operator’s license for one year.
WHIZ
ZAAP Gallery Showcasing New members art for First Friday
ZANESVILLE, oh – January 6th is the First Friday Art Walk of 2023 in downtown Zanesville. Artists give the community the perfect opportunity to socialize and enjoy the local art scene by holding a walk in downtown Zanesville. The ZAAP Gallery will be showcasing art January 6th from 5 to 8 pm.
WHIZ
Studio Salt is Officially Open
ZANESVILLE, oh – A ribbon cutting was held on Linden Avenue on January 4th for the opening of Studio Salt. Studio Salt is a wellness center that is focused around massages, saunas, cold plunging, and float therapy to provide the community with a place to have wellness. Float therapy helps improve mental health as you float in water filled with Epsom salt, allowing your body to rest. Studio Salt also offers spray tanning.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Otis
ZANESVILLE, OH- You won’t miss this week’s Dog of the Week….as one of his feature’s tends to stand out. Otis, a 2-year-old Terrier Mix, is known for his ears which are one of his most prominent features and gives this pup some personality. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Otis.
Hamlin’s collapse feels personal for former Miss Ohio who helped pass Lindsay’s Law
Damar Hamlin's collapse hit close to home for national heart health advocate Lindsay Davis of Lakewood, who helped pass Lindsay's Law
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
cwcolumbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
What was once as low as a 6-day sentence for swatting is now 18 months in Ohio
A new law in Ohio is cracking down on the false swatting calls, making any false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency a felony.
TORNADO WARNING in Southeastern Ohio
For the latest severe weather alerts, visit our Weather Alerts page. Lewis County SEVERE Flash Flood Warning Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 9:25 AM EST THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR… NORTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KENTUCKY… EASTERN MASON COUNTY IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY… SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO… […]
