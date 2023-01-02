Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Intervention Aroostook: 12.2.2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, we begin a two part look at the dangers of fentanyl. Shawn Cunningham reports.
wagmtv.com
Southern Aroostook EMS celebrates one year of service
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Services just celebrated their one-year milestone of service. News Sources 8′s Isaac Potter has the story. It’s been a year since the Southern Aroostook EMS started its service. The Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Service provides ambulance service to the ten communities that surround the town of Houlton. Addison Matthews, the director of Southern Aroostook EMS, says it’s been going well so far.
foxbangor.com
Aroostook County wind project
PORTLAND- Massachusetts intends to finance up to 40 percent of a wind power project in far northern Maine. That potentially gives Maine the partner it needs to make the project a reality. The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources has determined in a public finding that the 1,000-megawatt project would bring...
wagmtv.com
2022 Year in Review - Part 1
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As 2023 is just getting started, we look back on 2022 as it was certainly a year of highs and lows. NewsSource 8′s Brian Bouchard gives us a look at some of the top stories we covered the first half of 2022. 2022 was...
wagmtv.com
More Chances for Snow Showers Becoming Widespread by the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off under the cloud cover, but were able to break apart from it a bit quicker than I had originally thought. That resulted in some mild temperatures with quite a few towns making it into the mid to upper 30s. Overnight cooler air made a return to the county ending our mild stretch of weather.
wagmtv.com
Medical Monday - Checking on Seniors
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the recent power outages and winter in full swing we need to remember to check on our neighbors. On this week’s Medical Monday with Korrin Patterson we learn about how we can help our older neighbors. During the winter months it’s important to...
wagmtv.com
Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield Reopens
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -A community health center is reopening after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield is once again welcoming patients. . According to Lisa Caron, the Chief Operating Officer of Pines Health Services, one of the reasons Pines decided to close Kimball at the start of the pandemic was due to staffing. Lisa Caron , the Chief Operating Officer at Pines Health Services says " It has been a little bit difficult with staffing,it’s why we combined all the offices, we had several people that were ill during the pandemic, we still do, but we made a promise that we would reopen fort fairfield and the positive comments since we put something out on facebook has been phenomenal” Caron adds that the Community Health Center has one fulltime provider and two part time providers offering services to the Fort Fairfield area.
wagmtv.com
Widespread Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow, with More Scattered Activity Friday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We ended up seeing a milder day across the county today with more breaks in the clouds. This allowed high temperatures to once again climb up into the lower to mid-30s for many spots, with some upper 30s and lower 40s seen over far southern parts of the county. This was the last mild day, as cooler air is already returning to the region, and will continue to do so overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow.
wagmtv.com
Snow Shower Chances Taper Off Tonight, as Isolated Snow Shower Chances Remain in the Forecast Tomorrow and Saturday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another messy weather day stepping outside with snow showers working their way through during the middle of the day. This was thanks to an area of low pressure that tried to advance into the region today but didn’t have much luck doing so after being running into colder air. A second area of low pressure back over the great lakes will strengthen and make its way east tonight, bringing more chances for snow showers going into the day tomorrow. A stronger cold front finally moves through the region Saturday, bringing one last chance for snow showers before high pressure brings sunny skies and cooler temperatures back to the region for Sunday, and into early next week.
wagmtv.com
A Cloudy Day is Expected with Some Chances for Snow Showers Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off under some partly cloudy skies, but clouds quickly built up and increased. We even saw some isolated snow showers develop creating a dusting of accumulation in some spots. While we likely won’t see many snow showers develop throughout the course of the daytime, clouds will continue resulting in a fairly gloomy day overall. The good news is mild temperatures will be here to stay through the mid work week as winds continue to remain out of the southwest.
wagmtv.com
College Coaches continue to work over Christmas Break
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -College Coaches are always looking to the future. While their Student Athletes may have had a few days of downtime they are still trying to attend games and recruit for future teams. (Gavin Kane):” With the Christmas Break coming up that gives me an opportunity to...
wagmtv.com
Aroostook Snowdogs return to the court after three years on the sidelines.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been three long years since the Snowdogs last held a practice. They were finally back on the basketball court today as they prepare for the new season. They were all smiles and ready to go. " It feels great!. Lajeanna Millers three word...
wagmtv.com
Safe Haven Baby Boxes
A New Year has begun and local police departments say they're prepared to handle whatever crises comes their way. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week's Intervention Aroostook.
mainebiz.biz
Katahdin Bankshares announces $2M stock buyback
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Houlton-based Katahdin Trust Co., will buy back up to $2 million of its own shares this year after getting the green light from its board of directors. Outstanding shares of common stock may be repurchased by the company and may be...
Comments / 0