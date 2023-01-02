Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Fox 19
UC’s Calhoun Hall reopens after massive renovation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of students at the University of Cincinnati will move into a newly renovated dormitory this weekend. After 18 months and $80 million, the newly renovated Calhoun Hall will soon be home to 800 UC students. “This is amazing. We have been a destination institution for a...
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
Fox 19
Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
Fox 19
50 West Brew Pub back open
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 50 West Brew Pub is back open after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell stopped by to talk with the brew’s pub founder. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
insideradio.com
WRRM Cincinnati PD/Midday Host Brian Demay Loses Battle With Cancer.
Brian Demay, PD and midday host at Cumulus Media AC “Warm 98.5” WRRM Cincinnati, has passed away after a short battle with cancer. Demay was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, which he only disclosed to listeners recently. “This is a post I hoped never to write,...
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Photo post! Cincinnati’s Fifty West Brewing reopens brewpub. Let’s look at the renovation.
Fifty West Brewing Co. recently announced the highly anticipated reopening of its esteemed Brewpub in Columbia Township, in the greater Cincinnati area. The full-service restaurant, now under the direction of celebrated Cincinnati Chef Jackson Rouse, formerly of Bauer Farm Kitchen, promises to bring back the authentic dining experiences that patrons came to love.
Fox 19
Celebrate Fiona’s 6th birthday and enter to win the Ultimate Hippo Getaway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In celebration of Fiona the hippo’s 6th birthday, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour to meet the hippos. The world-famous hippo turns six on Jan. 23, and for every $5 birthday gift, your chances to win...
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
Fox 19
Ohio teen helps save family’s farm with class project
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio teen saves her family’s dairy farm at the brink of closure with a bright idea that started as a class project. Maggie Matthews’ parents own the New Horizon Farm and the Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna which was started 60 years ago by her grandfather.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’
One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
Fox 19
Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As messages of love and support continue to come in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Cincy Shirts is selling specialized shirts to benefit his charity foundation. The three shirts have a simple yet powerful message - togetherness. Cincy Shirts announced Wednesday that 100% of the proceeds...
Fox 19
‘It becomes personal for me’: Jeff Ruby caters free dinner for Damar Hamlin’s family
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The growing list of Damar Hamlin supporters now includes one iconic Cincinnati-based restaurateur. Local steakhouse owner Jeff Ruby catered a special dinner for the Hamlin Family at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The menu...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
