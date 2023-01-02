ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

UC’s Calhoun Hall reopens after massive renovation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of students at the University of Cincinnati will move into a newly renovated dormitory this weekend. After 18 months and $80 million, the newly renovated Calhoun Hall will soon be home to 800 UC students. “This is amazing. We have been a destination institution for a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

50 West Brew Pub back open

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 50 West Brew Pub is back open after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell stopped by to talk with the brew’s pub founder. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Photo post! Cincinnati’s Fifty West Brewing reopens brewpub. Let’s look at the renovation.

Fifty West Brewing Co. recently announced the highly anticipated reopening of its esteemed Brewpub in Columbia Township, in the greater Cincinnati area. The full-service restaurant, now under the direction of celebrated Cincinnati Chef Jackson Rouse, formerly of Bauer Farm Kitchen, promises to bring back the authentic dining experiences that patrons came to love.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ohio teen helps save family’s farm with class project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio teen saves her family’s dairy farm at the brink of closure with a bright idea that started as a class project. Maggie Matthews’ parents own the New Horizon Farm and the Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna which was started 60 years ago by her grandfather.
NEW VIENNA, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’

One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure

After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY

