The Boston Celtics began their 2022-23 season red-hot, but as of late, they have struggled to rediscover that unstoppable momentum that propelled them to their NBA-best start. Before the Celtics took the floor against the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Thursday night, they entered the contest with back-to-back double-figure losses. Their most recent defeat on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder resulted in a 150-117 loss that featured a third-quarter Marcus Smart ejection. In other words, just about nothing went well for the Celtics.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO