Bruins Wrap: Boston Owns Third Period To Take Down Kings
The Boston Bruins yet again won a decisive third period to topple the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 30-4-4 while the Kings dip 22-14-6. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There was no Winter...
20 Screen Saver-Worthy Photos From Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and every aspect of the event lived up to the hype that came with it. Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in a 2-1...
Bruins Roster Moves: Jake DeBrusk To LTIR; Chris Wagner Back To Boston
Jake DeBrusk’s sensational Winter Classic performance came at a price. The Bruins winger scored both of Boston’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. But he also suffered both a hand and a lower body injury during the game, and that forced the B’s to place him on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Earns First NHL All-Star Honor
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark lived out a dream Monday by getting to play in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Perhaps that’s not the only dream that came true for the Swedish netminder this week. The NHL announced Thursday that Ullmark has been selected as an...
NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Predators Game Picks
Two teams struggling to separate from the pack will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Nashville Predators. Montreal Canadiens (+198) vs. Nashville Predators (-245) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) There hasn’t been much to write home about with either the Predators or Canadiens. More was expected of...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder
The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Red Sox Announce Major League Coaching Staff For 2023 Season
The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced their major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. The group under manager Alex Cora remains largely unchanged, with the exception of Kyle Hudson, who joins Boston as the club’s new first base coach and outfield instructor. Here’s the full Red Sox...
Jeremy Swayman Fends Off Kings For Bruins Revenge Win
Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins had another great night on the road. The Black and Gold owned the Los Angeles Kings late in the game to emerge with a 5-2 victory to kick off a three-game road trip. Swayman held it down between the pipes, making a number of...
Ultimate Question Of The Week: What’s Your Favorite Phone App?
If you don’t have the NESN 360 app already, then what are you waiting for?!. NESN’s Meredith Gorman visited Lucky Strike outside Fenway Park in Boston to ask Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What’s your favorite app on your phone?. For more, check out...
Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Tweets After Reported Rafael Devers Extension
Boston Red Sox fans weren’t the only ones who took to Twitter following the blockbuster reports surrounding Rafael Devers on Wednesday. The Red Sox made their biggest offseason splash which retained one homegrown favorite in the process. Boston and Devers reportedly agreed on an 11-year extension worth $331 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. While it sparked a collectively rejoiced reaction from the Red Sox faithful, it wasn’t only the fans who expressed their excitement.
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
Red Sox, Rafael Devers Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Contract
The Red Sox and Rafael Devers have reached a deal, just not the one Boston fans are hoping for — at least not yet. The Sox and Devers have reached an agreement for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news, reporting Devers will make $17.5 million for the upcoming season.
NFL Exec Strongly Refutes Bills-Bengals Game Restart Report
The NFL caught heaps of flak for its reported initial handling of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after the chilling Damar Hamlin scene. After Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field and left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance, it was reported that Cincinnati and Buffalo players were going to be given five minutes to regroup before play resumed. This plan did not go through, as the primetime Week 17 game was officially postponed roughly an hour after the 24-year-old Hamlin went down.
Ex-Red Sox Wade Miley Reportedly Signs With NL Central Team
The Milwaukee Brewers made one former Boston Red Sox southpaw their latest offseason addition on Wednesday. After missing the playoffs last season, the Brewers reportedly signed starting pitcher Wade Miley to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The agreement also includes the potential to add $1.5 million in incentives.
How Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Suggests Boston Battle Cold Stretch
The Boston Celtics began their 2022-23 season red-hot, but as of late, they have struggled to rediscover that unstoppable momentum that propelled them to their NBA-best start. Before the Celtics took the floor against the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Thursday night, they entered the contest with back-to-back double-figure losses. Their most recent defeat on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder resulted in a 150-117 loss that featured a third-quarter Marcus Smart ejection. In other words, just about nothing went well for the Celtics.
Marcus Smart Ejected As Celtics Are Blown Out By Thunder
The Boston Celtics were understandably frustrated Tuesday night, as they had circles run around them by the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game essentially over halfway through the third quarter at Paycom Center, Marcus Smart took an early trip to the showers. Smart, who finished the night as a minus-26,...
Joe Mazzulla ‘Knew’ Celtics Would Respond Against Mavericks
The Boston Celtics were in need of a momentum boost and that’s just what they found in their 124-95 cakewalk win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. In the two games prior against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Celtics were outscored a combined 273-228. And in both instances, the Celtics were defeated in the assists category, which didn’t complement the consecutive poor outside shooting nights. Against the Nuggets, Boston shot 27.3% from 3-point territory and then 30% versus the Thunder.
Toronto Blue Jays Hot Stove: Staying Toasty in Tough AL East
The Toronto Blue Jays continue to try and break out of the giant shadows cast by the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the AL East ahead of the 2023 season. While general manager Ross Atkins and president Mark Shapiro have undergone heavy criticism for not pulling the trigger in the past, they have made some solid moves this winter, ahead of a season, that may be for their future with the organization.
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
